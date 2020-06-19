CofE bans Conversion Therapy for Homosexuals; Episcopal PB says he will ban All Conversions

In the Episcopal world of inclusion and diversity, talk of conversion is sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and unacceptable to myself and the House of Bishops, he said.

"After all, we have approved of sodomy, homosexual marriage, a panoply of LGBTQ sexualities, abortion and about the only social construct we haven't approved of is euthanasia. Conversion will be the last barrier."

Anyone caught trying to convert sinners will be brought up on the cannons of the church and fired immediately. We may not even need a hearing or a trial, said Curry.

"God loves and accepts absolutely everybody no strings attached. We have made God in our own image and we think He is fine with that."

Asked if he thought unforgiven sinners would go to hell, Curry replied, "what hell? The Church abandoned any notion of hell decades ago, thanks to John Shelby Spong and we see no point in revisiting it."

END