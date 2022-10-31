The Clearest Sign Yet That God Has Given America Over to Depravity

Rampant porn addiction is bad enough, as is the redefining of the very meaning of marriage.

Radicals shouting their abortions and the government openly advocating for the chemical castration and genital mutilation of confused children is yet another telltale sign.

But the drag queen depravity goes one step further.

It celebrates that which is shameful and normalizes that which is perverse. And it does so in the most exaggerated, even overtly demonic form, with Drag Queens wearing Satanic horns while reading to tiny, little children.

As proclaimed openly, proudly, and boldly on the Drag Story Hour website:

DSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role model.

Kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.

This is called grooming!

Our Society Celebrates Evil

Yes, your kids are being targeted -- impressionable, innocent children, as young as toddlers -- with the enthusiastic support of the American Library Association, not to mention the support of parents and educators.

As reported by Fox News, "New York City shelled out more than $200,000 in taxpayer funding in the past five years to have drag queens come into classrooms and interact with schoolchildren as young as age 3. The nonprofit Drag Story Hour NYC, previously known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, received approximately $207,000 in taxpayer funding since 2018."

This is madness. This is depravity. This is perverse.

But this is what happens when God gives people over to their sinful imaginations. A clear and definite line is crossed, as people not only tolerate evil, they celebrate it.

That which is despicable is now honored and that which is shameful is paraded openly. The conscience is seared and the folly revealed.

It is as if God said, "If that's what you want, then have at it, without restraint and without reserve. The seat belts are off and the brakes do not work. You are in free fall now. I will let the whole world see your folly."

Yet there is something more shocking still.

Judgment is Already Here

Consider these words, which I wrote in 1991: "In some schools, it is legal to pass out and recommend condoms to the teenage students, and illegal to distribute Bibles and Gospel tracts. Teachers can talk freely about homosexuality and Planned Parenthood can boldly recommend incest (five million booklets that contain such trash were distributed to our kids), but try to proclaim Jesus clearly in our public schools and you may find yourself locked up."

This was written more than 30 years ago!

And consider this, which I wrote in 1993:

Yes, America has hit bottom. ... We venerate the degenerate. People of God awake! The judgment is already here!

When a nation slaughters almost 30 million of its precious unborn, judgment is already here! When radical feminists are elected to public office, judgment is already here! When homosexuals march through our cities, accompanied by our mayors, proclaiming, 'God is gay,' and 'We want your boys,' judgment is already here! When 100,000 of our young people carry guns to school, judgment is al¬ready here! When we have become the world's greatest debt¬or nation, when new diseases outpace new cures, when homeless children roam the streets, judgment is already here! When there is one murder every half hour and one reported rape every hour, when the courts convict the innocent and acquit the guilty, judgment is already here!

Those words, too, are almost 30 years old. What has happened since then? How much further have we fallen? And how is it that so many Americans, including Christians, still seem oblivious and unaware?

The painful truth is that a nation does not die overnight. The decline and fall can take many decades, even centuries.

But when we see the celebration, even adoration, of something as ridiculous and depraved as drag queens, on full display in front of little children, it is a sure sign that we have lost our minds (and our souls).

We Need Holy Urgency in Prayers and Outreach

The good news is that not everyone has gone crazy and lost their moral bearings. The bad news is that so many have, and God is clearly giving us over to our folly.

Can we feel anything but holy urgency in our prayers, in our witness, in our standing for righteousness, in our rebuke of evil, in our compassionate outreach?

As I wrote in 2021 (and have been shouting for many years now), it is revival or we die. Only God can save our country.

Dr. Michael Brown (www.askdrbrown.org) is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is The Political Seduction of the Church: How Millions Of American Christians Have Confused Politics with the Gospel. Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.