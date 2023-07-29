CHICHESTER CATHEDRAL UN-CANCELS GEORGE BELL

By Press Release

July 29, 2023

After prayerful consideration, the Chapter of Chichester Cathedral has decided to reinstate Bishop George Bell's name to 4 Canon Lane.

From 3rd October 2023, 4 Canon Lane will become George Bell House, 4 Canon Lane. The title 4 Canon Lane will continue to be used for some commercial activities.

The Chapter recognises that the decision to remove Bishop Bell's name from 4 Canon Lane in 2016 was a response to a serious allegation and was motivated by a desire to do the right thing by the complainant. The decision was made in good faith under deeply sensitive circumstances. However, the Chapter acknowledges that this decision was deficient and apologises for this.