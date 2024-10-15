- Home
Anglican Missionary Congregations becomes the Third Diocese of the Anglican Network in Europe
PRESS RELEASE
October 15, 2024
On 15th October 2024 Gafcon inaugurated a third diocese for the Anglican Network in Europe [ANiE]. The Anglican Missionary Congregations (Europe) [AMC] has grown from a single Nigerian diaspora congregation in Manchester to 39 congregations all over the UK and in some parts of Europe, served by 54 mainly self-supporting clergy.
Joining in partnership for mission to Europe is a beautiful expression of the Lord gathering people from every tribe, language, people and nation to proclaim Christ faithfully to a needy continent. AMC will bring their s
Significant energy and experience of church planting to ANiE.
Archbishop Laurent Mbanda, Chair of the Gafcon Primates' Council, inaugurated the diocese and then consecrated Dr Gideon Illechukwu before Presiding Bishop Andy Lines installed him as their first bishop. In a service with a vibrant Nigerian flavour, people from all over the Network celebrated their unity in the global Anglican family of Gafcon for gospel mission under the clear authority of scripture.
The Archbishop said, "This is what Gafcon has done and will continue to do; not only contending for the gospel but providing an ecclesial home for those determined to proclaim God's unchanging truth in a changing world."
Newly consecrated Bishop Gideon Illeechukwu said, "Praise God for a day like this, that we are joining the Anglican Network in Europe as their third diocese. I am grateful to the Lord for calling me to serve as the diocesan bishop of the Anglican Missionary Congregations (Europe) and pray that together we shall expand the kingdom of God in Europe and beyond through Gafcon."
To read background on this action here: https://www.anglicannetwork.org/resources/church-of-nigeria-releases-amc-to-anie