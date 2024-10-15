Anglican Missionary Congregations becomes the Third Diocese of the Anglican Network in Europe

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2024

On 15th October 2024 Gafcon inaugurated a third diocese for the Anglican Network in Europe [ANiE]. The Anglican Missionary Congregations (Europe) [AMC] has grown from a single Nigerian diaspora congregation in Manchester to 39 congregations all over the UK and in some parts of Europe, served by 54 mainly self-supporting clergy.

Joining in partnership for mission to Europe is a beautiful expression of the Lord gathering people from every tribe, language, people and nation to proclaim Christ faithfully to a needy continent. AMC will bring their s

Significant energy and experience of church planting to ANiE.