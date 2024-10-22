Justin Welby discloses family link to slavery

It's reported that the Fergusson family shared compensation of £3,591 in 1836 -- estimated at more than £3m today. The money was part of a £20m compensation package from the British government for the loss of "property" after slavery was abolished.

The report says that Justin Welby only discovered Sir Anthony was his father in 2016, three years after his death, and he received no money from him in life, or from his estate.

In the statement, the Archbishop reiterated his commitment to addressing the "enduring and damaging legacies of transatlantic slavery".

The Church Commissioners has traced its £9billion endowment fund partly to Queen Anne's bounty, based on slavery, for which it has expressed deep sorrow.

It has pledged £100m which it hopes will rise to £1bn from other donors, to address past wrongs.

