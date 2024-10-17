- Home
Why are Sydney Anglicans in decline?
by theweeflea
October 17, 2024
Sydney Anglicans are often (rightly) held up as a bright light in an otherwise darkening denominational structure. But is the light beginning to dim?
In a revealing, insightful and helpful report to the Sydney Anglican Synod, the facts on church size were revealed and analysed. The report is worth reading in detail, but in summary it shows that over the decade 2013--2023 the number attending Sydney Anglican churches declined by 7% (or 14% if you measure it by the size of the growing population). In 2013 adult attendance was 47,801. By 2023 this had declined to 44,592. Meanwhile the population of Sydney continues to grow -- from 4.76 million people in 2013 to 5.26 million in 2023. It is expected to grow by another million by 2041.
The report noted a decline in areas where the church used to be strong, and small growth particularly in Western Sydney where the population expansion is largely taking place. One of the key issues identified is the big problem of reaching new people. Newcomers are now only 5.4% of the attendance.
Another intriguing aspect is that there are fewer large churches, and the large churches declined faster than the smaller and medium size ones. Large means over 400, medium 200-- 399, and small 40--199. There were 107 'house' (i.e. less than 40), 213 small, 50 medium and 21 large. Meanwhile Hinduism and Islam are both growing -- largely due to immigration.
The report makes a number of recommendations, one of which is to focus on evangelism rather than transfer growth. The perception is that churches that are growing are largely doing so because of transfer growth, either to relocation or because of church swapping.
Another issue is with leadership. The senior ministers 'are no longer expected to just be preachers, but team leaders, vision casters, managers, event coordinators, fundraisers, change agents, and evangelists, serving in a context where one's customers are also shareholders. This related to social changes such as two income families, dropping volunteerism, a shift from 'corner store mentality' to 'full-service department store' expectations, increasing compliance burdens, long-term assistants and team ministry, along with increasing congregational expectations.'
The report does not go into great details about societal changes or whether there are deeper internal causes -- such as a change to a more managerial/programmatic style, a decline in prayer or theological and ecclesiological issues. Whatever the reason, Christians throughout the world should pray for Sydney Anglicans. A strong Sydney Anglican church is good not only for the worldwide Anglican communion but for all of us who care about the Lord's cause in today's world.
This article first appeared in Evangelicals Now
David Robertson, is the minster of Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Newcastle NSW and blogs at http://www.theweeflea.com