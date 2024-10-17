Why are Sydney Anglicans in decline?

Another intriguing aspect is that there are fewer large churches, and the large churches declined faster than the smaller and medium size ones. Large means over 400, medium 200-- 399, and small 40--199. There were 107 'house' (i.e. less than 40), 213 small, 50 medium and 21 large. Meanwhile Hinduism and Islam are both growing -- largely due to immigration.

The report makes a number of recommendations, one of which is to focus on evangelism rather than transfer growth. The perception is that churches that are growing are largely doing so because of transfer growth, either to relocation or because of church swapping.

Another issue is with leadership. The senior ministers 'are no longer expected to just be preachers, but team leaders, vision casters, managers, event coordinators, fundraisers, change agents, and evangelists, serving in a context where one's customers are also shareholders. This related to social changes such as two income families, dropping volunteerism, a shift from 'corner store mentality' to 'full-service department store' expectations, increasing compliance burdens, long-term assistants and team ministry, along with increasing congregational expectations.'

The report does not go into great details about societal changes or whether there are deeper internal causes -- such as a change to a more managerial/programmatic style, a decline in prayer or theological and ecclesiological issues. Whatever the reason, Christians throughout the world should pray for Sydney Anglicans. A strong Sydney Anglican church is good not only for the worldwide Anglican communion but for all of us who care about the Lord's cause in today's world.

This article first appeared in Evangelicals Now

David Robertson, is the minster of Scots Kirk Presbyterian Church, Newcastle NSW and blogs at http://www.theweeflea.com