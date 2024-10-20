Presiding Bishop's Statement on the Accession of Anglican Missionary Congregations Europe to Anglican Network in Europe

I recognise that some take a more institutional view of Anglican unity, and also that others are pursuing different strategies to contend for the authority of scripture. Whilst we may differ about some views and approaches, our underlining unity continues to be in the truth of the gospel, summarised in the Jerusalem Declaration 2008.

Gafcon has repeatedly offered its support and prayers, and stated its determination to stand with all who are 'contending for the faith once delivered to the saints'; not least through the Network and our ongoing relationships with those who are part of Canterbury-aligned structures. This is crucial at a time when, sadly, some who are called and consecrated to uphold truth and banish error have departed from scripture. We will always rejoice whenever, and wherever, the Lord Jesus Christ and his word are honoured and upheld."

This statement is in response to certain questions and erroneous statements circulating online.

Bishop Andy Lines Andrew John Lines is a British Anglican bishop. Since June 2017, he has been the Missionary Bishop to Europe of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), a province outside the Anglican Communion. In 2020, he became the first presiding bishop of the Anglican Network in Europe, a "proto-province" recognized by the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans.