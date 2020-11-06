Anglican Church in Zambia Promotes Peace for Development

He said that politics and differences in cultural beliefs should not make citizens clash with each other despite having different political parties. "We are all Zambians and we need this peace to continue. We need this peace for development, we need this peace for the future of our children and our grandchildren. As we are having these thanksgiving prayers today, let us thank God for the peace that we have been enjoying. No individual, no matter who, should be allowed to take away this peace that we are enjoying in Zambia."

Bishop Mchombo urged those who are in politics to ensure they contribute towards the safeguarding of peace in the country.

"There is a lot that we should thank God for, especially for us as Zambians. We need to thank God for the independence that we commemorated a few days ago. Zambia has been independent for the past 56 years. You can tell how old Zambia is by looking at those that are 56 years of age, most of whom should be having grandchildren," he said. "So, Zambia is indeed grown up. So, we continue praying for our leaders to continue leading this country in the way of peace and justice. The peace that Zambia is enjoying came at a cost. We need to nurture it."

Eastern Province chairman Andrew Lubusha appealed to the church not to relent in praying and giving counsel to political leaders. He said Zambia needed spiritual guidance as it heads towards next year's elections.

"We applaud you for living up to the mantra that the Church and government are indeed partners in development. May I also use this opportunity to thank and appeal to the Church that they never relent in praying and giving counsel to political leaders. As you may be aware that we are heading into a general election next year, we therefore need your spiritual guidance and support now, during and after the elections."

Lubusha said President Edgar Lungu remains indebted to the Church.

"My Lordship, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the local government will forever remain highly indebted to the Church as a partner in development and service delivery. We are aware that the Church, through its social arm Kachere Development Programme, has sunk 55 boreholes in chiefs Nzamane, Maguya, Sairi, Mnukwa, Mafuta and Sandwe's chiefdoms."

"The project has also planted 97,675 agroforestry and 2,325 fruit trees in the named chiefdoms except Mnukwa. We are equally aware that the church in partnership with the Anglican Board Mission of Australia is running an interventional programme against gender-based violence and early childhood in Mzenje and Mawanda in Lusangazi district, Msoro in Mambwe district and Chibolya in Katete district."

