Anglican Church in Uganda urges Government to Support Anglican Investors

The bishop made the appeal at a ground breaking ceremony of a cooking oil factory being constructed by a Ugandan investor.

The factory under construction belongs to Anglican tycoon, Gusta Ntake.

In his speech as chief guest, he said that the Ugandan government is very good at welcoming foreign investors and offering them very good conditions in which to operate, but that local investors are left to fend for themselves. They should be given priority, he said.

"The Government should support Anglican businessmen and other Ugandan investors instead of ignoring them while it supports foreigners with incentives.

Local investors are more important to Ugandans because when they make profits, they use it to invest more in the country. Foreigners send all the profits back to their countries.''

The Uganda government is renown for giving incentives to foreign investors especially the Chinese and Indians, yet it does not do the same for nationals, he concluded.

He urged those employed in the factory under construction to be trustworthy and not steal company property.

The bishop said Ntake has always been very helpful to the Anglican Church whenever he is approached for financial support.

