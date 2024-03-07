Woke Grift Bleeding the Church of England Dry

Yes, the Church of England has serious problems apart from wokeness, that American import. British society has been becoming more secular for decades. A smaller and smaller section of society is willing to attend and support churches in the U. K. And years upon years of ordaining priests and consecrating bishops that were hardly Christian has greatly harmed the C of E just as it harmed American mainline denominations.

It should be obvious what needs to be done. Repent. Pray. Then recruit and insist on priests who actually believe, and raise funds to support priests and parishes who are actually faithful.

But instead the Church of England has embarked on a revival of the mediaeval treatment of applying leeches to its sick body. Except now they apply woke leeches, which even mediaeval practitioners would not have done.

By now even secular institutions are figuring out that woke programs and positions harm more than help. DEI bureaucrats and insatiable intersectional leeches are being ejected all over the place.

Last year, conservatives began taking action against the "diversity, equity, and inclusion" bureaucracy. The Manhattan Institute released a model policy to abolish DEI, exposed abuses in public universities, and advised political leaders,

But not in the Church of England. No, sir. They want MOAR DEI even as most parishes struggle for lack of more basic priorities. They are literally DIEing. Instead of increasing funds for church repair and priests, the Church of England is head-hunting (No pun intended.) for a "deconstructing whiteness" officer for a new "racial justice" unit. Instead of vetting for orthodoxy and sanity in leaders, the Bishop of Dudley is insisting on "unconscious bias" indoctrination. Instead of recruiting and promoting priests with a record of faithfulness, a sociologist active in "social justice" and "social action charities", namely Rosemarie Mallett (pictured below), is fast-tracked to become now Bishop of Croydon.

Speaking of whom, she and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby are pushing a new effort to raise yet more money, a billion pounds, for racial grift -- oh, sorry -- for reparations:

The group said the Church Commissioners had "embraced a target of £1 billion for a broader healing, repair and justice initiative with the fund at its centre" because the original £100 million sum is "insufficient" to counter the "historic and enduring greed, cynicism and hate with penitence, hope and love".

Will a billion pounds be enough? Silly question. Nothing is ever enough to please woke leeches. As Bishop Mallet herself says:

"No amount of money can fully atone for or fully redress the centuries-long impact of African chattel enslavement, the effects of which are still felt around the world today."

But fundraising to help struggling priests and parishes? Nah:

This has been going on for some time; in the 1970s, under the banner of "fairness", the Church stripped parishes of their assets and centralised their funding. It was claimed that this would result in a "more equal" church for the nation.

Instead, dioceses invariably use these sums to fund more diocesan officials and vanity projects, all at the expense of the parishes that provided them. Meanwhile, your average church scrabbles around in a desperate attempt to keep the roof up and the lights on....

Church of England PLC is invariably stingy; its long-running refrain to parishes up and down the country is "if you want a vicar, you've got to pay for it yourself" -- which naturally favours wealthier areas over poorer ones.

DEI and racial grift is so much more important anyway. The church should push and practice the enlightenment of Holy Critical Theory rather than, say, the Gospel. How oppressive and culturally insensitive it is to proclaim the Gospel!

A church whose priorities are that warped deserves to die. I say that as someone who has greatly benefited from Church of England worship. I say that both with anger and sadness inexpressible at what is happening to this once glorious church.

Again, churches cannot allow false teachers, particularly woke false teachers to gain a foothold. For they will not stop until they are stopped or until they bleed a church to death. For they are indeed servants of Satan.