Woke and lefty church leaders sneer at the rest of us for our beliefs

That's certainly one way to demonstrate institutional racism.

There once was a time when it was said that the CofE was "the Conservative Party at prayer", those days are long gone.

We now have a hierarchy who look down their noses at Express readers, sneering at us for having the wrong worldview.

As with every public institution, the so-called liberal Left has taken over and implemented their woke agenda.

No longer does the Established Church affirm the Christian values of the family, sexual ethics or the sanctity of marriage.

Nail an LGBTQ+++ or BLM flag to your altar and you'll be celebrated as a progressive priest, but preach the Biblical truth that God made them male and female, and you'll be disciplined as incendiary and out-of-date.

The Church is chasing societal norms, instead of holding true to the faith as handed down to us from the Apostles.

It's a great shame, as the Church is still full of faithful congregations and clergymen, but a hierarchy of liberal bishops is dragging the Church into apostasy.

All is not lost for Anglicanism though. In 2008 many Anglican leaders met at Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) to sign the Jerusalem Declaration.

They sense that hierarchy had been compromised -- Justin Welby included -- and wanted to produce change from within the Anglican Communion.

*****

The Jerusalem Declaration reaffirms traditional Christian values:

The Gospel as the basis for the religion;

Scripture being the Word of God;

Adhering to the four ecumenical councils and three historic creeds;

Emphasising the importance of the 39 articles;

Redemption for all through Jesus Christ;

Sacramental and liturgical heritage upheld in the Prayerbook as the standard of worship and prayer;

Clerical orders of bishops, deacons and priests;

God made us male and female, and that is important for the sanctity of marriage;

To make disciples of all nations;

Empower the poor and needy;

Build ecumenical relationships;

Unite the church under orthodoxy;

Celebrate diversity and work toward unity in Christ;

Reject the authority of churches and leaders who deny the orthodox faith, call on them to repent and return to the Lord;

Rejoice in Christ.

There was a public split in America recently. Increasingly woke views opposing the clear teachings of Scripture on the ethics of marriage and family, resorted in a large group of orthodox Anglicans leaving the Episcopal Church and forming the Anglican Church of North America (ACNA).

This group stands up for orthodox Anglicanism, Biblical orthodoxy and the Anglican Formularies. The movement is strong in Africa and North American, and has a foothold in the UK under Gafcon Great Britain & Europe (Gafcon GBE).

GBE consists of two branches, the Anglican Network in Europe (ANiE) and the Reformed Episcopal Church (RCE).

Within ANiE exists two 'convocations', Anglican Mission in England (AMiE), and Anglican Convocation in Europe (ACE).

The Free Church of England (otherwise known as the Reformed Episcopal Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland) has been around since 1844, providing an Anglican tradition rooted in a Reformed Catholic heritage.

Gafcon offers a home for priests and laity within and without the Established Church. I intend to join the Gafcon movement in the UK.

Their validly consecrated bishops have offered to ordain me and put me to work as a servant of Christ.