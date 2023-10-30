It was so shocking to me that I had to find out the origins of these old canards. Where do they come from? Why, of all people, are the Jews in the crosshairs of these angry mobs? Why would anyone choose the Jews to hate? These are the questions I started with. And here are the answers I discovered.

10 Reasons, Not Excuses

There are no excuses for this ignorant behavior and prejudice, but in a society that cherishes free speech, people speak their minds. But they are not speaking their mind; they are speaking the minds of endless years of prejudice and pain, which reached its zenith during the Holocaust. Why would anyone want to relive those dark and terrible years?

Nevertheless, we are where we are. Here are ten reasons why antisemitism, as ugly as it is, is still with us; and where it came from.

1. Small Size. Racism and racial hate usually run downhill from a majority group to a minority group. And historically, the Jews have always been a minority. They are small -- only 15 million around the world, with about 12 million living in Israel and the US. (They are the majority group in Israel, of course.) The rest of the Jews live in nearly 100 different countries in small enclaves and collections of ex-patriots.

2. Unique Race: Make no mistake, antisemitism is racial bigotry. Being Jewish is not first adhering to a set of beliefs and practices. Jews are Jews by blood. Jews do not choose their race. They are born that way. This has been a burden ever since God singled them out for his own purposes. (Deuteronomy 7:16). They are a race of people.

3. Separate Religion: Antisemitism is a shameful part of Christian history. As the church separated from its Jewish origins, the relationship between the two, the mother and the child, grew estranged. Sadly, as brilliant as they have otherwise been, notables such as John Chrysostom, Augustine, and Martin Luther have perpetuated antisemitic stereotypes.

4. Exclusive Group. The Jews often thrive in the culture around them, but do not fully assimilate with it. Why? Typically, they only marry other Jews. Very few non-Jews ever become Jews, except by marriage. As a religion, Jews have no evangelistic efforts. They do not expect or want outsiders to join their faith -- they don't know why they would. Being Jewish is seen as a burden. Being "chosen" by God does not mean being favored.

5. Matrilineal. Unique among all other religions, the race of the Jewish child is determined by the mother, not the father. Judaism, therefore is not a choice or a decision. It is a fact of birth. Jewish mothers deliver Jewish babies. This forecloses anyone's ability to join the Jewish faith, which may exacerbate a charge of exclusivity.

6. Monotheistic. The Jewish belief in only one God (the God who called them and revealed himself to them) might be naturally off-putting for a larger culture or society. Jews believe there is only one God, and they have exclusive claims of being his "Chosen." This also might be seen as exclusive by others.

7. Nationalist Scapegoats. For thousands of years, demagogues, politicians, and rulers, intent on propping up their nationalistic objectives, have used the Jews as a convenient scapegoat on which to place blame for civic, economic, or political troubles. Jews have had no homeland for centuries (until 1948), and because of the exclusive elements of their race and religion, they might easily be seen by despots as invaders, unwanted immigrants, or foreigners.

8. Christ-Killers. Even though the earliest Christians were Jewish, as the church separated from their Jewish roots, some in the Christian church blamed the Jews for crucifying Jesus. Until recently, for example, the Passion Play in Oberammergau, enacted every decade for the past 500 years, perpetuated this storyline. This dubious charge was finally repudiated by the Roman Catholic Church, but not until 1960!

9. Myths and Canards. Medieval myths alleging child murder and drinking blood persisted for centuries. These are so-called "blood libels" or accusations that Jews use the blood of murdered children to conduct their worship rituals. These canards are especially poisonous and pernicious.

10. Jealous. The persistence and self-reliance of the Jews have often allowed them to succeed in difficult times. Their success in banking, retailing, and many other trades, has been the envy of mainstream but less successful groups.

Deep Roots

While the roots of antisemitism run deep, we must challenge its dangerous myths and ugly stereotypes wherever they appear. No historical circumstance justifies bigotry. As the current violence shows, reducing people to simplistic narratives makes conflict worse. Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace and security.

Israel should continue to protect non-combatants. Their enemy is Hamas, not Gazan Palestinians. And Palestinians and protestors have the right to make their voices heard. But Jews around the world are not to blame for the war in Gaza, just as Palestinians are not to blame for the actions of Hamas. Hamas, a military organization, is the culprit.

The path through these wartime days is unclear, but peace and reconciliation will require seeing each other's humanity. Our shared future depends on it. And the alternative is unthinkable.

You can read more here: https://davidroseberry.medium.com/the-riddle-of-the-middle-east-conflict-1469d5e31277

