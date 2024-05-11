What price is too high to keep conservatives in the Church of England?

Well obviously the majority will tell them to get lost, you might think. For why should an institution agree to such bifurcation?

One answer is that Anglicans have sort of gaslighted themselves into a funny approach to unity. If this bifurcation keeps the conservatives 'in the Church', then it's seen a good thing, a virtuous attempt to live with diversity, to preserve a sort of unity.

Another answer is that there's a precedent that is hard to resist. Thirty years ago, opponents of women's ordination were allowed their own structures, with their own bishops. They were promised that their viewpoint was equally valid and would be protected for evermore. Why should a much larger minority (maybe about a quarter of the Church) not get the same arrangement?

The problem is that, because this minority is larger (and rich and bullish), it is a rival to the main Anglican identity in a way that the anti-women's ordination grouping is not. If it gets its way, then no one will any longer have any clear sense of what the Church of England stands for. Yes, there has always been variety, but there has also always been one official line on things, upheld by all the bishops (well, until the women's ordination division).

Can the liberal mainstream resist the drift to disintegration? Can it prioritise unity -- actual institutional unity? It would take quite a turn-around. A movement would have to arise -- fast -- which said, 'The unity of this Church matters'. It would say that the Church made a terrible, near-suicidal, error when it allowed traditionalists their own bishops thirty years ago, and so Synod must reverse it soon so as not repeat the error on a larger scale. It would say that the Church of England must not be allowed to disintegrate.

Theo Hobson is the author of seven books, including God Created Humanism: the Christian Basis of Secular Values