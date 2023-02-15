- Home
What next for the Anglican Communion & Church of England -- with Dr Peter Jensen
Feb 15, 2023
Video and Podcast from: The Pastor's Heart.
The Church of England has betrayed the Anglican Communion says Former Archbishop Peter Jensen.
In a challenging, not to be missed conversation, Dr. Jensen, the former General Secretary of the Gafcon movement and former Archbishop of Sydney, speaks candidly about his own shock and grief at last week's General Synod decision, which he says is a crossing of the rubicon and will have far bigger consequences than those who brought it could have imagined.
You can watch it here: https://www.thepastorsheart.net/podcast/peter-jensen-on-church-of-england