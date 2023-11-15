Welby's Presidential Address is Wrong on War and Sex

He simply does not get it, or chooses not to get it, because he thinks he can reconcile the irreconcilable and lift the Law of Non-Contradiction. He is completely delusional.

His lackluster leadership is in tatters. He is taking hits from both sides of the sexual aisle.

Last week Lee Gatiss Director of the Church Society came out boldly and said Welby should resign because of his failure to uphold biblical standards of morality. Gatiss went even further and said some clergy were teaching a view "which we considered to be a threat to people's salvation. I said they ought to leave and they ought to be disciplined by the bishops who promised to banish error at their consecration services." This must have been an ouch moment for The Depressed One.

The next day, the princess of lesbianish is Jayne Ozanne, said the ABC should step aside, he had outlived his usefulness and allow someone with a new vision to lead the CofE. A new and Enlightened One would understand the LGBTQ community and abandon fundamentalist evangelicals who are now out of touch with the times and culture over homosexuality and same-sex issues.

In a bleating moment Welby himself asked the question, "should I resign?" Of course, he had no intention of doing so, but a self-effacing moment of luminosity undercuts both sides. A little groveling goes a long way.

People who sit on fences should not complain if they get a splinter in their backside.

Welby's backside must be permanently in pain. To put it another way; if you can't stand for something you will fall for anything, and you end up alienating both sides. Welby has achieved this brilliantly. His reconciliation skills might work in the oil industry, they don't work in the church, which deals in moral absolutes; not in how to divvy up the proceeds from oil wells.

All the indicators now point to full-on acceptance of same-sex blessings and, in time gay marriage. We saw this in the American Episcopal Church and so it will be in the Church of England.

The archbishops are committed to a new sexual world order that has worked so well it has alienated the vast majority of the Global South.

The archbishop's presidential address revealed what he called "contradictory hopes," and admitted "those disagreements appear to be stretching us to breaking point."

One hates to break it to Welby that that breaking point has come with the raveled ends fluttering in the wind. GSFA and GAFCON primates who will no longer sit down with him. The GSFA primates met in Cairo and said as much. They have abandoned Welby and said they will stand with orthodox Anglicans in England both now and going forward. Welby is toast.

The GAFCON primates met in Sussex recently, a stone's throw from Lambeth Palace and said much the same thing. Not only will they have nothing to do with Welby, they encouraged GAFCON Provinces to consider withdrawing all links with any English diocese whose bishop supports the proposals, currently before the General Synod, to sanction the blessing of same-sex couples.

Today, the Church of England did just that. The +synod voted to give the green light for "experimental" services - in other words liturgical and doctrinal anarchy. You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/synod-backs-trial-special-services-asking-gods-blessing-same-sex-couples

MIDDLE EAST

On the war in Israel, Welby has made it abundantly clear that he wants a ceasefire. The call for a ceasefire is a moral cry that we are hearing from people of many faiths and none, he says. A pause yes to bring back hostages, but not a ceasefire.

The Israelis and knowledgeable military experts say that would only delay things and benefit Hamas who are lodged in hospitals and in tunnels under the hospitals. It would give them time to re-group and fire more rockets into Israel.

In the grim though unlikely event of Hamas defeating the IDF, Arab Christians will face exactly the same fate as Jews in Israel. Anglican Archbishop Hosam Elias Naoum of Jerusalem may think he is backing the right side, while benefiting from Israel's protection, but they want him dead just as much as the Israelis. It is all crystal clear in the demonic ideology of terrorist Islam. Again, Welby is on the wrong side of history.

You can read Welby's presidential address here: https://www.archbishopofcanterbury.org/speaking-writing/speeches/general-synod-presidential-address-archbishop-justin-welby

