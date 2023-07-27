UN Commission Proposes Decriminalizing Sex with Minors

What this means is that consensual sexual conduct, irrespective of the type of sexual activity, the sex/ gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression of the people involved or their marital status, may not be criminalized in any circumstances. Consensual same sex, as well as consensual different sexual relations, or consensual sexual relations with or between trans, non-binary and other gender- diverse people, or outside marriage -- whether pre-marital or extramarital -- may, therefore, never be criminalized.

With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.

The principles are the outcome of a 2018 workshop organized by the joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) along with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to discuss the role of jurists in addressing the harmful human rights impact of criminal laws. The meeting resulted in a call for a set of jurists' principles to assist the courts, legislatures, advocates and prosecutors to address the detrimental human rights impact of such laws.

The principles, developed over five years, are based on feedback and reviews from a range of experts and stakeholders. They were finalized in 2022. Initially, the principles focused on the impact of criminal laws proscribing sexual and reproductive health and rights, consensual sexual activity, gender identity, gender expression, HIV non-disclosure, exposure and transmission, drug use and the possession of drugs for personal use. Later, based on the inputs of civil society and other stakeholders, criminalization linked to homelessness and poverty were also included.

To no one's surprise this is being pushed by the LGBTQ+ crowd as a response to the current popularity of the film "Sound of Freedom" that focuses on child sex trafficking. But it's not just the LGBTQ+ crowd who are pushing this – it is the large cohort of Muslim countries who want to legalize the marriage of men to young girls, and to legalize men sodomizing small boys.

"Sound of Freedom" is based on the real story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. Department for Homeland Security agent who conducts sting operations to rescue a young brother and sister from human trafficking in Colombia.

