UK: "You do not need to do anything," says Bishop on Prayers for S-S Blessings

This will allow set prayers including blessings for use with same-sex couples, at the discretion of the

incumbent, in private or as part of an existing public worship service. In particular, it is noted that

"The PLF should not give the impression of simulating marriage." (Guidance 1.3.5). The standalone

services have not yet been authorized for experimental use, although guidance on this is expected in the

Spring, but this would be on the basis that such experiments should eventually be subjected to the

proper scrutiny of the General Synod (a 'canon B2' process). Neither crucial Pastoral Guidance on the

behaviour of clergy, nor properly formulated Pastoral Reassurance for those for whom this impairs

fellowship, has been published - despite previous reassurances that this would be the case, which is an

added failure of collective episcopal pastoral care which I deeply regret. It should be noted that the

commendation of these prayers does not give any formal authorisation or legal status to these

prayers, they simply add to resources available for use at an incumbent's discretion.

The stated intention of the House of Bishops is that PLF does not undermine the current doctrine

and teaching of the Church, that "...Holy Matrimony is a lifelong covenant between one man and one

woman, blessed by God in creation and pointing to the love between Christ and the Church; a way of life

which Christ makes holy. It is within marriage that sexual intimacy finds its proper place." (Guidance p.3),

at least not in an essential matter. While it is good to restate the clear teaching of Scripture and the

Church on this, I believe it is a serious error to allow in liturgy something that at best confuses people

and more seriously risks misleading them about issues of sin and salvation, by redefining repentance.

Although legally the use of PLF is the choice of an incumbent, the lack of completed pastoral guidance

particularly in relation to whether such prayers can be used for clergy, and the lack of completed

pastoral reassurance to create provision with integrity for those who cannot use them, leaves clergy

and parishes on all sides vulnerable to legal and other challenges. While the decision about the use of

these prayers is one for clergy, ideally in consultation with their PCC, and no bishop can prevent

them being used, nevertheless my strong recommendation is that you not only do not use the

prayers, but also consider carefully how you will respond to those who choose to do so. The extent

to which such public prayers contradict the 1998 Lambeth 1.10 resolution reflects the seriousness of

the issue, in that deliberate choices to deviate from that resolution led many Anglican Primates to

declare 'impaired fellowship' with those who have supported such changes.

However as these issues have the potential to divide congregations and create pastoral tensions, I am

happy to share some practical advice for Ebbsfleet parishes as a Bishop in spiritual oversight.

1. Do not use the prayers. Their use is divisive, their legal status is questionable, the

implications of their use will confuse clear biblical teaching, and there is not the necessary completed

guidance and provision for conscience that is needed.

If you choose not to use the prayers, you DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING. Neither the default

teaching of the church nor its authorized liturgy has changed. The official 'theological rationale'

for commending the prayers is provision for a 'time of uncertainty' which reflects the deep divisions

in the church on this issue. My pastoral wisdom from 30 years of ministry is, if you face a situation

with deep division and in uncertainty, "don't change things!" -- rather work for deeper understanding,

prayer and unity first.

2. If you can, pass a PCC resolution not to use the prayers. A simple resolution such as:

"This PCC, recognising the considerable hurt and divisions that this issue has caused, is resolved

not to use the Prayers of Love and Faith, and requests the bishop to make suitable provision for our

conscientious position with respect to any impaired fellowship that may result from their use elsewhere."

At this stage it is not clear what "formal structural pastoral provision" will be offered to churches.

I have made clear that an arrangement similar to my own, (which is not provided as a 'legal' right but

is only discretionary for a diocesan bishop), is a not sufficient provision for what are in effect moral

objections. I am happy to be consulted if parishes need further guidance.

There are some ministers whose PCCs would be divided by the request to pass a resolution, in

which case you do not need to do so -- because these prayers are only commended, an incumbent's

decision is final. If you do experience inappropriate pressure from within the parish, local community

or from further afield, please raise that with me and be assured of my support.

3. Consider what implications 'impaired fellowship' may have on your ministry. An

incumbent is responsible for the spiritual welfare of the church under their care, so it would be

inappropriate to have someone to preach or preside who did not uphold biblical standards, and that

may include even a bishop, as Article 26 allows. Our denomination has been structured since the

reformation to ensure that a local incumbent may remain faithful to biblical norms, whatever

pressure from outside. Spiritual safeguarding is as vital as any other safeguarding, so where you have

concerns, act accordingly. I will be publishing further guidance in due course, as the details about

provision for conscience becomes clearer.

4. Do not leave the Church of England now. I am aware how deeply distressing even the

discussion of these issues is, particularly among those who are same-sex attracted yet committed to

the biblical norms for marriage and sexual behaviour. These norms have not been changed, neither

in God's Word nor in the church's teaching. It has only ever been the calling of Christians to stand

up for biblical holiness in a rebellious world and even in a confused church.

I have found Jesus' command to the church of Thyatira (Rev.2:18-29) a particular challenge: Jesus

calls out the church's leadership there for tolerating false teaching on sexual immorality from a

prophetess Jezebel, with a warning of his judgement; but to those who are faithful to his biblical

teaching (v.24) he says: "Only hold on to what you have until I come." He doesn't call for them to

abandon the church despite its leadership's errors, only to persevere in the truth.

That coheres with the action in mercy that Jude calls for, when calling the church to contend for

the faith -- have mercy for doubters, mercy to those in danger of being led astray and even mercy to

those corrupting the church (Jude 22-23). But the calling to 'contend for the faith' is a calling to stand

up for what is right within the church, and not to abandon it to its leaders' error. Even when visible

differentiation is called for in the NT (eg Rom.16:17f, 2 John 10f), it is expressed by people not receiving

the ministry of particular false teachers, not by the faithful leaving the church.

The foundations of the Church of England are still secure, Christ and His Word -- but as Paul

reminds us 1 Cor.3:10-15, not everything that people build on those foundations will last the scrutiny

of Jesus, yet it is our calling to keep building where we can with what really lasts.

I am aware that for some, conscience issues on PLF have already created burdens that seem too

great to bear, and a different denominational connections may feel the only option for the future.

Sometimes family breakups can seem the lesser of evils, and in the end the spiritual welfare of those

we are called to serve must have priority. If it is right that if we can no longer serve the Church with

a clear conscientious faith it would be sinful for us to remain (Romans 14:22-23); so if that is you,

though it grieves me, I will support you. However I am not persuaded that what has been proposed

has prevented our gospel proclamation or impaired godly living for faithful people, nor prevented

people discipling others in that way. Though fellowship will be impaired by this harmful innovation, it

is only within a church than we can contend for truth and rebuke error-- which is reason to remain.

5. Support the CEEC and others in seeking suitable provision. While as the Bishop of

Ebbsfleet I am able now to provide more than just 'informal spiritual oversight' that CEEC have

suggested (for resolution parishes), I would still encourage churches to add their names to the

CEEC list. CEEC have said that they will then expect to refer such churches back to my oversight,

where I have Honorary Assistant Bishop status. Registering is still worth doing to help clarify the

extent to which wider provision is going to be needed. But I have publicly said many times that a

provision that depends only on the 'discretion' of a diocesan bishop is not sufficient for providing for

this moral issue.

What is required is a 'legal' provision, similar to the level of delegation that already

exists for Area Bishops and was proposed (but not accepted) as "Transferred Episcopal Arrangement"

when the women bishops' legislation was being debated. That simply means delegating episcopal

authority by a legal instrument, not by a diocesan bishop's 'discretion', as it is my experience that

different diocesan bishops interpret my role in resolution churches in very different ways.

In conclusion, let me remind you that we are still in Advent -- a season to remember that a day of

Jesus' judgement is coming, and closer now than ever. That is a reassurance that whatever our

struggles for holiness and truth, one day our Lord will resolve them all. In the meantime, in

this in between time, we have good news to proclaim -- the Saviour and Lord has come. Our hope has never

been in our Church, but in the Lord of our Church; and it is our commission to share his glorious

life transforming good news. That is the priority in these next weeks of Christmas, as many from our

local communities will choose to join in our Christmas celebrations. There is no greater joy than

seeing the gospel changing lives, and ultimately that is the fruit that will last.

Have a fruitful Christmas, and a peaceful New Year,

Yours in Christ,

+ Rob Munro