Uganda's President donates to Anglican Church

The first phase of the construction will comprise an Out-Patient wing and administration block at a cost of 1.6 billion shillings.

During the ceremony, the president toured other projects including the Anglican Church's Rushere Primary School and Rushere Bishop's Girls' School, a complex guesthouse with conference hall and spacious outdoor area for parties as well as dairy farm and other income generating activities for the diocese.

The President said the agriculture development had been boosted by the NRM policy of mass mobilization and patriotism.

The diocese also recently started a cooperative organization meant to promote the personal lives of Christians. He was invited to officially launch the cooperative society.

Presidential press secretary Lindah Nabusayi said; "The President made contributions towards the development of the North Ankole Diocese Platinum Cooperative Society of 50 million shillings and 100 million shillings to the Anglican Rushere Primary School. For the proposed Anglican hospital, the President contributed a tipper truck and 100 million shillings.''

In his address Museveni advised the people that it would be wise to excavate sizeable valley dams to address the problem of scarce water for sustainable crop irrigation and for animal use.

The President was happy to note that the people, with help from the Anglican Church had transformed their way of life by shifting away from subsistence farming, nomadism and were improving health and education sectors thereby boosting life expectancy. He advised them against the agricultural practices of land fragmentation.

He has said since the NRM government came to power, there has been a ray of hope in the agriculture sector that has seen a surplus in production.

"Ugandans have been awakened. Most of the agriculture produce like matooke, coffee, maize...and even minerals like cement are being produced in big quantities. Everything is now in surplus," he said.

