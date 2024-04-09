UGANDA: Anglican Archbishop Applauds High Court Decision over Homosexuality

Speaking on behalf of Anglican Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, the provincial secretary of Anglican Church of Uganda, The Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, told VOL; "We are happy about the court ruling. Any right-thinking person would think that is the right decision. In fact, there was nothing new. Ugandans decided a long time ago that they are against homosexuality."

Lawyers for LGBT activists said they will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Anglican Church of Uganda has never favored the use of the death penalty.

In June of 2023 the Ugandan church came out in support of the anti-homosexuality act but renewed its opposition to capital punishment.

In a carefully calibrated statement, the Anglican Church of Uganda once again affirmed its opposition to homosexuality and to capital punishment. The law permits the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," which it defines as sex involving a minor, a person who has HIV, or a person who has a disability. The bill's proposer, Asuman Basalirwa, said the law allows for, but does not require, the death penalty.

To date, the death penalty has not been enforced. The new law contemplates a prison term of up to 20 years.

The Anglican Church of Uganda again blamed Western values and influences on Uganda. "The Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 is good and we are grateful to the President for assenting to it," said Kaziimba.

Canon Phil Ashey of the American Anglican Council said at the time, that the imposition of the LGBTQ+ agenda and values on cultures that follow biblical values is part and parcel of many NGOs and even non-profits. "Many Western charities have begun requiring churches in Africa to sign on to LGBTQ+ values as a condition of their receiving financial aid. The Church of Uganda has suffered financially for its unwillingness to be in communion with the Episcopal Church since its decisions in 2003 to approve the consecration of a same-sex partnered bishop. It continues to be under pressure financially because of its courageous unwillingness to cave in to this assault on biblical values in the applications for aid from NGOs and NPOs."

Kaziimba blasted the West, arguing that, "Homosexuality is currently a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs. They disguise themselves as 'human rights activists,' but are corrupting real human rights by adding LGBTQ to their agenda."

The archbishop said that the new Act would offer greater protection to children through "strong anti-grooming measures" and "strong restrictions on promotion", and by not allowing those convicted to work with children.

Archbishop Justin Welby has remained silent on the Uganda Declaration.

Godfrey Olukya of Uganda contributed to this story.