TURN AROUND FOR THE DIOCESE OF PERU

I watched as tears of joy and sweet gratitude were shed for the love and blessing of God being so active in the diocese. The crowd overflowed into the parish hall as many could not be seated in the Cathedral. There were moments when the congregation exploded with exhilaration as we sang, prayed, clapped, and shouted our approbation and praise. This was emotional, exciting and faith building. God is doing a new thing in the revived Diocese of Peru.

Over a year ago I had been appointed Dean of the Cathedral when things were in complete disarray.

What a different atmosphere filled the Cathedral on this day compared to the mood in the Diocese that I had returned to in early 2023, immediately after the Pandemic.

At that time, there was confusion and despondency. Last year I was asked by the diocese and the province to help calm things down and keep things going, at least on a part time basis. Several factors created this chaos in the diocese and at the cathedral.

On February 26, 2022 the priest for the English-speaking congregation at the Cathedral had had his license to minister revoked for cause. He, with the support of a few parishioners, decided to fight the bishop and use local labor laws as a claim to stay on in the parish house.

In March 2022, the priest refused a repatriation offer. In July of the same year an Australian journalist published an article declaring that the bishop was a bigamist. Research was done by the malcontents. At one point they tried to pressure the archbishop of the province to restore the English priest's revoked license. The archbishop understood that there was a threat to publish this article if he was not restored.

The archbishop's response was to publish a letter declaring that all the facts were known to the bishops of the province. They gave their approval to Bishop Aguilar's consecration. The bishops of the province threw their full support behind the embattled bishop. The bishop was viewed as a prodigal son who had repented and been restored. Bishop Aguilar made no secret of his past sins and spoke of his repentance, restoration, and redemption. It is a story of God's grace at work. Local prosecutors in Peru opened an inquiry but by August 2022 they dismissed all charges.

Bishop Jorge spoke passionately of God's grace. He lives humbly and is an indefatigable servant of God. This all took place in 2022.

I returned to Peru in October of 2022 and toured the diocese to support the bishop and led services at the cathedral. In March 2023 I was appointed Dean of the Cathedral. I continue to make visits as often as possible. We have been blessed with visits from clergy in the USA and England during this difficult time. Meanwhile, the English-speaking congregation is growing through the ministry of its lay leaders.

In the fall of 2023 the same group of malcontents, in collaboration with the same Australian journalist, supported a scurrilous television hit piece that aired in two parts on consecutive days. It was skillful in its attack and message but misleading in its content. The Australian journalist published the tv presentation with a full translation into English almost simultaneously.

The immediate effect was devastating. Bishop Jorge was hospitalized for stress after the first broadcast. I spent half an hour on the phone with a priest who was sobbing and incoherent with the pain of what was being done to the bishop.

The next day, a diocesan prayer meeting was held by the clergy. It was in person and via zoom, and we had participants from Southern Peru, the U.S., and the UK. Those present gathered around Bishop Jorge and prayed for him to have strength and for the diocese to unite strongly behind him. Bishop Jorge spoke quietly and with conviction. God had told him not to fight the accusations. God told him to be honest. He was. He repeated time and again, "I am a sinner, a redeemed sinner."

The attack united the diocese as never before.

Two weeks after this attack I returned to Peru. Bishop Jorge shared with me the plan for the ordinations on January 6, 2024. God had been speaking to him of greater things. The TV attack on the bishop in the fall of 2023 was understood as an attack on all of us. We are now more united than ever. This was evidenced at the ordinations on January 6.

In the Anglican Diocese of Peru, (Iglesia Anglicana del Perú), there are 26 mission congregations and churches. Before Jan 6, 2024 they were served by 22 clergy. Now we have 36 clergy. Of those ordained deacon, seven were women and seven were men. Each person is dedicated to bringing Jesus to people and people to Jesus. They are all committed to evangelism and to making disciples. Most of the missions serve the poorest of the poor in what they call "pueblos Jovenes." We call them shanty towns. They have grown rapidly over many years. Refugees from the countryside flood in by thousands to seek a better life for their families, especially for their children.

The flood started in the terrible terrorist years of the "Shining Path." Now they seek economic sanctuary. Missions were started in their midst. We have started schools and run medical programs. After earthquakes and during Covid we had feeding programs. We sought to put the Love of Jesus into action and so bring Jesus to people and people to Jesus.

The ordination of the 18 is a turning point for the Diocese of Peru. We are preparing for the future.

I count it a privilege to serve our bishop and our cathedral as a missionary. God willing, a new Dean of the Cathedral will be called, though first we must evict the English priest and free up the parish house.

In the diocese next year, a new Bishop Coadjutor for the Diocese and for the Lima region will be elected. We will also seek a missionary assistant bishop for the southern region of Peru.

I will be working with the senior clergy (we have four who are already in their mid-sixties) to encourage and help them be mentors to the younger clergy of the diocese. God is at work! On a personal note, it is a joy to be allowed to participate and to be along for the ride. What a gift as I approach 80 this year! God is good.

Ian Montgomery is Dean -- Good Shepherd Anglican Cathedral, Lima, Peru and Associate missionary with SAMS-USA.