Dr. Hollon writes, "I am humbled, profoundly grateful, and delighted for this opportunity to join the Trinity community as Dean President. During the interview process, Suzanne and I felt warmly welcomed and encouraged by the faculty, staff, and entire Board of Trustees. We are eager to begin serving alongside so many gifted and committed people and look forward to getting to know more of the community in the months ahead. We covet your prayers during this time of transition and throughout my years as Dean President."

BIOGRAPHY

The Rev. Cn. Dr. Bryan Hollon received his Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University in 2006, and his MDiv from Fuller Theological Seminary in 2001. Dr. Hollon is a proponent of the great consensual tradition that C.S. Lewis referred to as "Mere Christianity," and as a scholar, he specializes in Ressourcement theology, which is best exemplified in the work of Henri de Lubac. He is the author of Everything is Sacred: Spiritual Exegesis in the Political Theology of Henri de Lubac (Cascade Books, 2008) as well as numerous book chapters, journal, and magazine articles. Dr. Hollon was ordained a priest in the Anglican Church in North America in 2015. In 2017, he planted and pastored St. John's Anglican Church in Canton, Ohio until a full-time Rector was called in May of 2021.

Bryan and Suzanne met at Baylor University and were married in 1993. They have three children. Harrison is a graduate of Mount Union University and lives in Columbus, Ohio. Claire will be a senior at Baldwin Wallace University and John will be a freshman at Ohio State University.

FROM THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

"Bryan Hollon will be a tremendous asset for Trinity. His leadership style will help Trinity continue its incredible influence on spiritual leaders all over the world." -- The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach, Archbishop & Primate of the Anglican Church in North America and Chairman of GAFCON

"This process has given me joy and it carries my votes and support. The Lord has blessed us with Dr. Hollon." -- The Most Rev. Dr. Benjamin Kwashi (DMin, 2001), Archbishop of Jos, Nigeria and General Secretary of GAFCON

"Trinity School for Ministry has played a major role in the formation of GAFCON and support for the realignment of global Anglicanism. As a long-term Trustee and one who has served three Archbishops of Uganda, I believe Canon Hollon is an excellent choice to propel the movement forward with missional purpose on a solid Biblical foundation. I am confident that GAFCON Provinces and Branches will continue to see Trinity as an essential global resource for producing leaders who can plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ." -- The Rev. Cn. Dr. Alison L. Barfoot, Assistant to the Archbishop for International Relations, Church of Uganda

"I am so very thankful to the Lord for our Search Committee, its leadership and the excellent process that we have followed since last September. Trinity School for Ministry is truly 'like no other' and our Trustees are all fully committed to supporting Dr. Hollon live into the vision as our new Dean President." -- Brad B. Root, Board of Trustees Chairman

ABOUT TRINITY SCHOOL FOR MINISTRY

Trinity School for Ministry (www.tsm.edu) is an evangelical seminary in the Anglican tradition. Begun in 1976, the seminary has trained more than 1,200 graduates and many others who serve in ministries all over the world. As a global center for Christian formation, Trinity continues to produce outstanding leaders who can plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ.

