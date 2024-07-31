jQuery Slider

Statement from the Diocese of London on recent commissioning services

PRESS RELEASE
31 July 2024

"We are conscious of questions raised regarding the recent commissioning services that have taken place at All Souls Langham Place and St Helen's Bishopsgate. Incumbents have been reminded before and following these services of their responsibilities to ensure that the law of the Church of England as expressed in canon and liturgy is observed, and that all safeguarding requirements are fully met.

"In terms of the ongoing LLF process, we recognise that some will feel the need for structural provision in the light of what has been passed by General Synod. The London College of Bishops represents a breadth of traditions, and together is committed to ensuring the necessary support is available to all equally in our Diocese.

"There is more work to be done, both in London and across the country. We hope that everyone will work with the process to ensure a future in which all can flourish in the Church of England."

