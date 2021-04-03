A STATEMENT FROM ARCHBISHOP BEACH ON THE RECEPTION OF BISHOP LOVE

A statement regarding the Right Reverend William H. Love

Today, we are thrilled to welcome the Right Reverend William H. Love and Mrs. Karen Love into the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word. Earlier today, the Most Reverend Foley Beach, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America announced the reception of Bishop Love as a retired bishop of the Anglican Church in North America. Bishop Love has prayerfully accepted the invitation from Bishop Julian Dobbs to serve as an assisting bishop in the diocese.

Bishop Love was ordained to the priesthood in 1992. He was consecrated as a Coadjutor-Bishop in 2006 and began his term as the ninth Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Albany in 2007. Bishop Love resigned from his position as Diocesan Bishop on February 1, 2021.

In 1983, William, an Air Force veteran himself, married the now-retired Air Force Colonel Karen Love. They are parents to two children and proud grandparents of four grandchildren, with an eagerly anticipated fifth on the way. The Love's make their home in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York.

As an assisting bishop, Bishop Bill will support Bishop Julian in providing episcopal ministry to the congregations, church plants and ministries of this diocese. The two bishops will gather together this Easter Sunday at the Pro-Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word, Bishop Seabury Anglican Church in Gales Ferry, CT, to proclaim the gospel, officiate at Holy Communion, and worship our glorious and risen Jesus.

Almighty and everlasting God, who alone works great marvels: Send down upon Bishops Julian, Bill, and Dave, the clergy, lay leaders and congregations of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word, the life-giving Spirit of your grace, shower them with the continual dew of your blessing, empower them to make disciples and ignite in them a zealous love of your Gospel, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen

Sincerely,

The Anglican Diocese of the Living Word