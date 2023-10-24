South Sudan Archbishop says Reset of the Communion is Underway

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

October 24, 2023

VIRTUEONLINE: What was accomplished at the meeting of the GSFA primates this week in Cairo?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: We have accomplished many things together during the meeting. One of the most important is having time together for fellowship, consultations, and prayers as orthodox Anglican leaders from around the world.

VIRTUEONLINE: The communique called for a reset of the Communion. What does that look like post Kigali?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: We have started resetting the Communion by affirming the GSFA Covenantal Structure as a good way to offer ecclesiastical structure and accountability to be a locus of unity for the orthodox in the whole Communion.

VIRTUEONLINE: Criticism of the Archbishop of Canterbury's role pushing the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) report calling for the blessing of same sex unions in the Church of England came under direct fire. Are you hoping for repentance and a reversal of the CofE on this issue?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: We lament with tears all that has happened to the historic 'mother church' of the communion, and we will continue to pray for her restoration. We are hopeful that the Spirit of God will one day restore the Church of England back to its biblical roots.

VIRTUEONLINE: Do the GSFA leaders still believe they can be part of a communion when they see the mother church going down the same rabbit hole as the American Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada abandoning the faith over homosexuality?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: The Anglican world has changed so dramatically in the last century. In 1900, about 80% of the Communion lived in England. Today, about 75% of Anglicans are estimated to live in Global South countries. The demographics have changed, and sadly in our day the theology of many bishops in the Church of England has also changed towards revisionism. We need new wineskins for a new reality. In all these, we are the Communion and we cannot go anywhere, it will be those who have invented new teachings to move out or to repent and continue in the fellowship.

VIRTUEONLINE: Do the GSFA primates have a timeline for the mostly liberal western provinces to repent and reverse course over human sexuality issues?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: Ours is a continued prayer to God for them, but the timing for God's Holy Spirit to touch their hearts are in the hands of God.

VIRTUEONLINE: At what point do you see the GSFA and GAFCON primates working together?

ARCHBISHOP BADI: We have all affirmed the Ash Wednesday statement together. We will commit to take the Gospel out urgently through word and deed to a pain ridden world, and collaborate on mission and ministry.

VIRTUEONLINE: Thank you, Archbishop.

You can read the full communique here: https://virtueonline.org/gsfa-brings-hope-and-builds-orthodox-unity-anglican-communion