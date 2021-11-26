Sewanee University Alumnus Calls for Revocation of Metaxas Honorary Degree

"Recently, he has used his influence and power to sow dangerous misinformation about vaccines and the Covid-19 pandemic contributing to the tragic deaths of more than half a million Americans. Furthermore, he openly rallied support for the January 6th insurrectionists, undermining our democracy through the propagation of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. In short, he is a political grifter who has weaponized the sincerely held religious beliefs of many in this nation to further a political agenda of hatred and division."

The online movement petition was spearheaded by Dr. Royal G. Cravens III, an alumnus of the University, which included calls from students, faculty, staff, and alumni of the university.

In response to the calls for revoking Metaxas' honorary degree from Sewanee, critics have accused those who support degree revocation of "canceling" Metaxas and hindering his right to free speech. "As an openly leftist news publication, we at the Sewanee Spectre recognize and continue to fiercely defend the merits of free thought and expression in society."

"However, as an organization composed of queer individuals, allies, and supporters of democratic institutions we cannot in good conscience sit idly by as Metaxas continues to be rewarded for his vitriol. The Sewanee Spectre is an organization committed to the total liberation of all people, and the abolition of the structures of power that have allowed men like Eric Metaxas to design, build, and spread their false gospel of hatred. These actions undermine our core beliefs and go directly against the values of the University that we as a community have agreed to uphold."

Eric Metaxas is not the only one with a right to free speech and now is the time for us as an organization and as members of the University to exercise this right by disavowing the ignorance and hatred represented in Metaxas' public persona, they said.

"Honorary degrees serve as a symbol of Sewanee's recognition that an individual has presented notable contributions to society and has an upstanding moral character. By and large, Metaxas has neither of these qualifications. Through continuing to allow Metaxas to bear an honorary award from The University of the South we as an institution choose not just to ignore, but to endorse the oppression of students of marginalized identities."

The signers said that in the spring of 2018, when Sewanee chose to revoke the honorary degree of Charlie Rose, (over sexual harassment allegations) it was because as a collective community, they agreed and loudly decreed that his actions were unacceptable and irreconcilable with the values of the University.

"It has now become clear that Eric Metaxas has also violated the principles of our institution, and must now, like Charlie Rose before him, face accountability for his actions."

"However, when that speech manifests in the form of violence, Sewanee has not just the option to hold him accountable, but a duty to do so."

Recently YouTube terminated Metaxas' Radio Show after he allegedly violated community policy. Metaxas accused them of "creepy Marxist community standards".

