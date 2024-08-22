Secret communities: Why Afghanistan's tiny Christian population is growing

As a researcher for Open Doors, I have spent these past years documenting the dire realities faced by Afghan Christians. Since the Taliban's return, their situation has gone from bad to worse. Yet, amidst the darkness, there are faint but significant signs of hope, signs of what might be a fresh beginning for these embattled believers.

Fear

When the Taliban took control in August 2021, Christians in Afghanistan braced for the worst. Under the Taliban's previous rule (1996-2001), Christians were harshly persecuted. Many remembered those dark days and knew what was likely coming. What followed confirmed their fears. The Taliban immediately set about enforcing a strict interpretation of Sharia law, under which converting from Islam to Christianity is considered a capital offense. They began hunting down anyone suspected of being a Christian, focusing particularly on those who had converted from Islam.

Reports began to surface of Christians being arrested, tortured, and even executed. Homes were raided, and the Taliban used advanced surveillance technology to monitor communications and track down those suspected of following Christ. The fear was palpable; many Christians went deep into hiding, cutting off nearly all contact with the outside world to avoid detection.

After all those years, Afghans are hungry and thirsty for love. They are receptive to the Christian message

For those who could, the only option was to flee. Thousands of Christians and other religious minorities sought refuge in neighbouring countries. They left behind their homes, their livelihoods, and in many cases, their families. Yet, even in exile, the shadow of the Taliban loomed large. Stories emerged of Afghan agents operating across borders, seeking to track down and punish those who had escaped.

However, amid this severe persecution, something unexpected began to happen. Some of the Afghan refugees who had fled across the borders encountered the Christian gospel while in exile. Through underground networks of missionaries and Christian aid workers, these refugees heard the message of Jesus Christ - many for the first time. And some responded, embracing the faith despite knowing the dangers it would bring.

Fresh start

Now, as these refugees are being repatriated back to Afghanistan, they are returning with something new: faith in Christ. This is where the signs of a fresh beginning start to appear. These new believers are forming tiny, secret communities across Afghanistan, much like the early church did in the first century. These communities are fragile, often consisting of just a handful of people meeting in secret, but they are growing.

The Taliban's crackdown on Christians has intensified, with the regime using sophisticated methods to root out these underground groups. But despite the risks, these new Christian communities are persevering. They are finding ways to worship, to share the gospel, and to support one another in such a hostile environment. The faith of these new believers is strong, forged in the fires of persecution and suffering.

Reasons to be hopeful

The truth is, we know very little about what is happening inside these secret communities. The danger of discovery is so great that even communication with the outside world is risky. But from the few reports that do emerge, we know that these believers are resilient. They are starting from scratch, much like the earliest Christians did, building their faith communities in the face of overwhelming opposition.

What gives me hope is the fact that these believers are not merely surviving - they are growing. The gospel has taken root in Afghanistan's soil, even if only in small, hidden pockets. The Taliban's efforts to crush Christianity have not succeeded; instead, they have driven it underground, where it continues to spread quietly but persistently.

These are the green shoots of a fresh beginning for Afghanistan's Christians. They remind us that even in the most oppressive circumstances, the light of Christ cannot be extinguished. An Afghan Christian told my colleague recently: "After all those years, Afghans are hungry and thirsty for love. This is why they are receptive to the Christian message."

As we mark the third anniversary of the Taliban's return to power this month, we must continue to stand with our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan. Their journey is perilous, but their faith is strong. And in that faith, we find hope - not just for the future of the church in Afghanistan, but for all of us who believe in the power of the gospel to transform lives, even in the darkest of times.

Thomas Muller (name changed for security reasons) works for the anti-persecution charity Open Doors. Their World Watch List ranks nations by how severely they persecute Christians.