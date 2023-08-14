THE SEAL OF CONFESSION AND MANDATORY REPORTING OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

2. We strongly support all efforts to combat and eradicate child sexual abuse, including those

being taken through the IICSA process. The Church's record on this matter is a source of

significant shame and there can be no room for complacency in correcting that lamentable

state of affairs.

3. There is one specific issue -- a matter of religious freedom and conscience -- which we feel

obliged to bring to your attention and that relates to what is known as the Seal of the

Christian sacrament of Confession. We imagine that the Roman Catholic bishops of England

and Wales will also be bringing this matter to your attention.

4. A priest hearing a confession has always been bound by a strict and solemn duty not to

breach the confidentiality of what he has been told within that sacramental encounter. This is

present not only in the Roman Catholic tradition but also in the Anglican tradition which we

represent. We should add that the Book of Common Prayer, approved for use in 1662 and the

cornerstone of Church of England practice, makes provision for private confession.

5. It is being proposed that there should be mandatory reporting of any disclosure of child

sexual abuse with the only exception being that of a consensual relationship between a child

aged between 13 and 15 and another individual whose age is not more than three years apart

from that of the child.

6. We ask that a second exception be added to make provision for the Seal of the

sacrament of Confession, as practised in the Roman Catholic Church and parts of the

Church of England.

7. In making this request, we are fully aware that the notion of the retention of the Seal will

bring with it concerns for some survivors and victims of child sexual abuse in the Church.

We understand the source of those concerns and offer in return:

• A pledge of our sincerity in setting forth our strongly held position.

• Our deep revulsion at the many examples of child sexual abuse in the Church.

• A statement of our understanding of the healing role which sacramental Confession,

including its Seal, can play

8. Our case for the retention of the Seal is set out below under the following headings:

• Safeguarding and the reality of Confession.

• Practicality and enforceability.

• Religious freedom and conscience.

Safeguarding and the reality of Confession

9. The loss of the Seal would take away from survivors a safe space for disclosure and would

be doing so against the incredibly remote contingency, and unproven concern, that

perpetrators will abuse the Seal. This will not make us a safer church. Rather it will take

away from many victims and survivors a place in which a journey of healing can begin.

10. The priest is bound by the Seal, but the penitent is not. We are not aware of examples of

penitents in the Church of England alleging that the 'process' of Confession has been in some

way misused by priests to cover up instances of child sexual abuse nor indeed of the

existence of any other types of such evidence.

11. We append an anonymous contribution from a Church of England priest in our tradition

who powerfully makes the case for retaining the Seal based on the practice -- over many years

-- of sacramental Confession.

Practicality and enforceability

12. How will priests know when to divulge and when not to? What about a child who

confesses abuse? Or someone who admits a crime other than child abuse? We would need

comprehensive Government guidelines for clergy on what is disclosable and what is not.

13. The enforcement of mandatory reporting in this context would be incredibly difficult. The

very essence of sacramental Confession is that it is a private, confidential encounter. It is far

from clear how such an arrangement could be satisfactorily 'policed' by secular authorities.

Religious freedom and conscience

14. We find it alarming that the Government is considering allowing the State to overhear the

most intimate conversation between confessor and penitent and thereby potentially denying

people the opportunity to deal with sin in confidence.

15. Confidentiality is an essential ingredient of Confession because we regard the

conversation to between Christ and the penitent and it must therefore remain 'sealed' by the

sacrament. To qualify it in certain circumstances would be to undermine the sacrament

altogether and would represent a major theological problem for us.

16. We therefore regard the retention of the Seal of Confession to be a matter of religious

freedom and conscience. We stress that these are deeply held matters of religious faith and

conviction, based on many centuries of practice throughout the wor

With our best wishes,

+ TONY WAKEFIELD

The Rt Revd Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield,

Chairman of The Society's Council of Bishops

+STEPHEN BEVERLEY

The Rt Revd Stephen Race, Bishop of Beverley

+ PHILIP BLACKBURN

The Rt Revd Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn

+ MARTIN CICESTR

The Rt Revd Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester

+ JONATHAN FULHAM

The Rt Revd Jonathan Baker, Bishop of Fulham

+ WILLIAM LEWES

The Rt Revd Will Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes

+ PAUL OSWESTRIENSIS

The Rt Revd Paul Thomas, Bishop of Oswestry

+ NORMAN RICHBOROUGH

The Rt Revd Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough