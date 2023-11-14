SAMUEL SEABURY

By Chuck Collins

November 14, 2023

SAMUEL SEABURY was consecrated the first bishop of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the United States on November 14, 1784. Unlike William White, the second consecrated bishop who was a proponent of the American Revolution and a chaplain for the Continental Congress, Seabury was a British loyalist who opposed the Continental Congress. For almost 200 years the Church of England in America was without a resident bishop when Seabury was selected by the clergy of Connecticut to sail to London to be consecrated, but after a year there, the bishops of the Church of England determined to not consecrate him, in part because, as an American citizen, he could not take the oath of allegiance to the British crown, and in part because the laity of Connecticut had no say in his election.

Determined to be a bishop, he went to Scotland to be made bishop in the Episcopal Church in Scotland November 14, 1784. The Episcopal Church in Scotland, called the Scottish Episcopal Church today, became an independent church from the Church of Scotland after the Glorious Revolution largely over the form of church government each preferred and their two different forms of worship. Both churches are Protestant, but the Scottish Episcopal Church chose episcopal oversight (bishops) over presbyterian elders and superintendents. The Scottish Episcopal Church, of which Seabury was made bishop, was heavily influenced by the high churchmanship of Archbishop William Laud (Laud's Liturgy, 1637) that was pushed on Scotland by England. Laud and his liturgy was widely rejected by the Scots for being "popish." In exchange for his consecration, Bishop Seabury agreed to introduce certain elements of the Scottish Prayer Book into the Episcopal Church.