Samford disinvites historian Jon Meacham after student anti-abortion protest

However, in a letter Wednesday, Beck Taylor, who became university president in July, wrote that due to objections, including from "elements of Samford's Student Government Association," the university had decided to reschedule the talk, as first reported by Baptist News Global.

When the university originally announced Meacham's visit, it called him a "skilled orator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion and current affairs," and referenced work that "examines the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. history when hope overcame division and fear."

A student called into question his fitness to speak at the Baptist university, though, because he appeared recently at a Planned Parenthood event in Texas.

"...His beliefs and core values do not align with those of Samford University, as it is a Southern Baptist institution," the student wrote in her petition. "Mr. Meacham is involved with raising money in support of an organization that does not value life in the same way the Christian faith does."

Taylor told students that Meacham's original invitation to Samford wasn't a reflection of any university position on abortion. He also said that Meacham wasn't planning to speak about abortion.

"Some in our community have assumed erroneously that Samford's invitation by extension endorses any perspectives or viewpoints Mr. Meacham may have about the sanctity of life and abortion rights," Taylor wrote.

Beck said he valued free expression and civil discourse at the university, but felt that moving forward with a Meacham appearance would take away from the purpose of the inauguration.

"Although I am disappointed by the narrative that has combined important conversations about pro-life issues and Mr. Meacham's planned appearance at Samford, it is vitally important to me that next week's events unify and draw our community together to celebrate the history and future of Samford University, a place we love and for which we all care deeply," he said. "Unexpectedly,Mr. Meacham's planned lecture has become a divisive issue, one that takes attention away from our opportunity to celebrate Samford."

The university said it planned to reschedule Meacham for a later date and event unconnected to the inauguration.

In a statement Friday, a university official wrote, "Mr. Meacham, who is a noted historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential biographer, has been invited to our campus to highlight his work in analyzing the current state of civility and discourse in our country. We look forward to hosting him at a later date."

FOOTNOTE: Jon Meacham is the Episcopal Church's most prominent episcopal layman. He is an alumnus of Sewanee, University of the South, author and historian.

