"It was difficult," said Calafat. "It felt overwhelming at first, and then it was absolutely amazing." Calafat says 30 church volunteers helped move the pantry over the weekend to its temporary home for the next year at Texas Wesleyan University. "We'll serve between 60 and 120 families every Friday," she said.

It's a lie. A source told VOL that Anglican Bishop Ryan S. Reed offered to partner with them in the food pantry. "Despite our theological differences, everyone needs to eat. We would be glad to partner with you and keep the food pantry here." The lady priest there responded "I won't be disrespected by you!" That ended the discussion. Who knows what she even meant! But to say they were "forced to relocate is a lie."

The congregation is moving to a new location, because the Texas Supreme Court awarded more than $100 million of Episcopal Church property to people who left The Episcopal Church. St. Luke's building is among that property. They will worship on the Texas Wesleyan campus.

When VOL enquired of Suzanne Gill of the diocese what offers Bishop Reed was willing to make to allow the five parishes to stay, she said that not a single one came forward with an offer to buy or rent their properties. Not one.

They all chose to leave which is the height of hypocrisy, because for years TEC has argued in the courts that they want to keep the properties for future generations. That, of course, is fiction. There will be no future generations and they know it. It is cheaper for them to leave because in truth they were all not making enough money to sustain their properties. They can rent space in hotels, nearby colleges and seminaries for pennies, just keeping the rector in business. Losing the properties has been a blessing in disguise for these dying TEC parishes. The properties were fast becoming a millstone around their necks.

Calafat also charged in her sermon that her church respected the dignity of every human being and strived for justice for all God's children. By implication she suggested ACNA did not. "Your convictions lead you to love and welcome all," she said.

This is a giant half-truth. ACNA has always welcomed all sinners, regardless of their sexual orientation and they "have loved as Jesus loved", recognizing that "come as you are but not stay as you are," is its message.

"You treat women equally and support God's divine call of women to all orders of ordained ministry," said Calafat.

Again, half true. A number of ACNA dioceses do in fact ordain women to the priesthood, but not all. This is so for theological and historical reasons and not for contemporary cultural reasons.

"You throw open your arms to God's children in the LGBTQ community, both as your fellow parishioners and even as your clergy. You feed those who hunger. You love as Jesus loved. You welcome to your table the people reduced to the fringes by segments of our society and, yes, even by some churches."

Again, not true. No ACNA parish has denied access to its services to people who struggle with same sex attractions. They are not remotely judgmental. The ACNA College of Bishops have stated clearly that homosexuals are welcome in their churches but argue that sexual relations remain between a man and a woman in marriage. That is hardly new nor very controversial.

"In this diocese, that kind of love has come at a large cost as we lose 5 of our beloved, beautiful and sacred church buildings to people who do not love as you love," quoth Calafat.

ACNA dioceses love as much if not more. They do so by telling people that God's love comes at the price of Christ's cross, and avoiding the pain of repentance for a false inclusivity is not the message of the New Testament.

