Retired Episcopal priest Allen Farabee arrested for exposing himself to minors

"As soon as I learned of the Rev. Farabee's arrest, I immediately restricted his ministry and initiated proceedings under the Title IV disciplinary canons of The Episcopal Church," Rowe said. "I also talked with the clergy leaders of each congregation in our diocese where the Rev. Farabee served over the years, including the cathedral; St. David's, West Seneca; and St. James, Batavia.

"I learned of his arrest from my colleague Bishop Doug Scharf of Southwest Florida, who shared the news with me as soon as he learned it," Rowe said. "He and I are cooperating in these Title IV disciplinary proceedings and in providing pastoral support to the Rev. Farabee and his wife, Galen, who is in very poor health. We also stand ready to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities."

Anglican Watch supports Farabee's suspension and calls on church officials to immediately suspend any priest accused of domestic violence, criminal activity, or abuse of any sort. This includes the Rev. Dan McClain, rector of St. Paul's Dayton, who is currently subject to an emergency protective order requested by his wife. McClain previously violated the protective order, coming within 500 feet of his wife, even after he had actual knowledge of her presence.