THE QUEERING OF THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH

The Episcopal Church openly celebrates LGBTQ+ events with TEC encouraging parents and their children to celebrate and participate. The rainbow of fashions ranging from bondage to the banal, from near nudity to fashionable haute couture leaves little to the imagination. Children wave "gay" flags from the pavements. The children are cheered along by parents who smile approvingly, unaware of the lifetime damage such indoctrination does to young, sensitive hearts and minds. What is seen cannot be unseen.

One hundred years ago, such vulgar public displays would have resulted in arrests followed by years of incarceration. Now these displays are blessed and sanctified by Episcopal bishops and clergy who prostrate themselves before the LGBTQ community. Beneath this netherworld lies a smorgasbord of sexual behaviors waiting to be tried.

Consider this sampling of Episcopal parishes which are celebrating Pride Month. Many will celebrate the month with special worship services, parade participation, fundraising events, and festivals hosting LGBTQ+ proms and advocacy discussions.

The notorious, lesbian-driven All Saints Church in Pasadena, California, will host multiple Pride Month events throughout June, starting with a "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Queer Prom event ending with an LGBTQ+ interfaith worship service on June 25. The parish will also host various forums throughout the month, drag queen bingo and a screening of "The Wizard of Oz". DRAG QUEEN BINGO! "Over the Rainbow," is one of the gay national anthems.

Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California, kicks off Pride Month with a special Pride Mass to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with partner organizations from across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Trinity Church, Wall Street hosts a youth queer prom for high school teenagers who identify as LGBTQ+. The prom includes dancing, snacks, party favors and more. The party's theme is Enchanted Forest, and the dress code is "fabulous."

Christ Church Cathedral -- In Cincinnati, Ohio, hosts SingOUT Cincy, a "queer-centric, multi-generational festival chorus," to showcase LGBTQ+ singers and composers in the Tri-State area. SingOut Cincy identifies singers and allies in ninth grade and up, with no upper age limit.

'Pride goeth before a fall,' declared Solomon in one of his celebrated Proverbs. But the wrath of God has already cost this community its place in the Kingdom. Unrepentant and perverse sinful behaviors cannot go unanswered by a God who both loves and pronounces judgment in the same breath.

The apostle Paul, writing in Romans (1:18-23) declares that God's love for all should never be bargained against God's wrath toward sin; it is in perfect harmony with all His divine attributes and is the holy action of retributive justice towards persons whose actions deserve eternal condemnation.

The Episcopal Church's fabled doctrine of inclusion will find many excluded "in that day." Sin can only be confessed and repented of, not eulogized and exploited for unbiblical ends.

The convergence of church and culture over pansexuality will seal the deal of God's wsrath. The only thing left is just how fast Episcopal churches will die and how many columbaria will be needed to bury the ashes of the dead. God is indeed not mocked. We reap what we sow and the Episcopal Church is reaping the whirlwind of its apostasies.

