Province of Central Africa to Become Three National Churches

The province, which currently includes at least 60,000 Anglicans in 15 dioceses across Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, was founded in 1955. Mission work in the region began in 1861 and was largely coordinated by the staunchly Anglo-Catholic Universities' Mission to Central Africa.

The latest provincial synod vote affirmed plans given initial approval in November 2023, when the church divided both of Malawi's two dioceses, allowing it to pass the three-diocese minimum necessary to become a member church of the Anglican Communion.

Malawi's four dioceses and the five each in Zambia and Zimbabwe intend to apply to the Anglican Consultative Council for recognition as autonomous provinces. The Diocese of Botswana will eventually choose to align with one of the three churches.

The Diocese of Botswana has been an enthusiastic proponent of women's ordination for more than a decade. Malawi's Diocese of the Upper Shire, however, reaffirmed its opposition to women's ordination at its diocesan synod last June.

The synod meeting in Bulawayo comes just a week after bishops from across the province gathered in Lusaka, Zambia, to consecrate three new bishops: John Kafwanka Kaoma as Bishop of Northern Zambia, Dennis George Milanzi as Bishop of Eastern Zambia, and Emmanuel Yona Chikoya as suffragan in the Diocese of Lusaka. Kafwanka served for more than a decade as director of mission at the Anglican Communion Office in London.

The consecration service was attended by Zambia's President, Hakainde Hichilema, who said in a public statement, "This milestone represents a significant achievement for the Anglican Church, our country, and the Zambian people. The nation is so proud of this accomplishment.

"We remain receptive to the Church's guidance and counsel, acknowledging its vital role in our country's development," he added.

The Province of Central Africa's synod is being followed by a capacity-building workshop on safeguarding for churches in Bulawayo on September 5-11. The Anglican Communion's Safe Church Commission is presenting the event, which will include speakers and participants from across the Communion.

VOL FOOTNOTE: The Central Africa province is a member of the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA), a group of 25 provinces that no longer recognizes the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury. On 9 February 2023, the Global South Fellowship questioned Justin Welby's "fitness to lead" the Anglican Communion following the Church of England's vote on same-sex blessings. On 20 February 2023, a number of primates within the fellowship released a statement declaring that it had broken communion with and no longer recognized Justin Welby as primus inter pares of the Anglican Communion de facto marking a schism within the Anglican Communion.