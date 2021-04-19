Primates and bishops welcome Anglican Network in Europe

The purpose of ANIE said Bishop Lines was to give such churches a home and a hope as they took on the task of reaching out across Europe with the biblical gospel. A welcome was given to the new network by Anglican Primates of Brazil, Myanmar and Nigeria, Archbishops from Sydney and Nigeria, and Bishops from Chile and Tasmania.

Archbishop Foley Beach, the chairman of the GAFCON Primates Council which is meeting on April 21 and 22, spoke of the means that ANIE could fulfil its calling to make disciples, by being disciples, having been discipled, teaching what Jesus taught (as distinct from a current cultural preference) and having others to disciple.

The worship had a Scottish feel as music came from the New Scottish Hymns band (newscottishhymns.com) and leading members of ANIE come from Scotland.

The commissioning service was recorded and will be available on www.anglicannetwork.org

