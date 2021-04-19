- Home
Primates and bishops welcome Anglican Network in Europe
By Chris Sugden
www.virtueonline.org
April 19, 2021
Over 170 people from 14 countries from Australia to Chile took part in the online commissioning service of the Anglican Network in Europe on Monday evening April 19.
Presiding Bishop Andy Lines welcomed participants from the two convocations, the Anglican Mission in England and the Anglican Convocation Europe. AMIE is composed mainly of churches which began life as church plants, and ACE of churches which found it increasingly difficult to remain in existing church structures.
The purpose of ANIE said Bishop Lines was to give such churches a home and a hope as they took on the task of reaching out across Europe with the biblical gospel. A welcome was given to the new network by Anglican Primates of Brazil, Myanmar and Nigeria, Archbishops from Sydney and Nigeria, and Bishops from Chile and Tasmania.
Archbishop Foley Beach, the chairman of the GAFCON Primates Council which is meeting on April 21 and 22, spoke of the means that ANIE could fulfil its calling to make disciples, by being disciples, having been discipled, teaching what Jesus taught (as distinct from a current cultural preference) and having others to disciple.
The worship had a Scottish feel as music came from the New Scottish Hymns band (newscottishhymns.com) and leading members of ANIE come from Scotland.
The commissioning service was recorded and will be available on www.anglicannetwork.org
Chris Sugden can be reached here csugden@ocrpl.org