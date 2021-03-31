- Home
Outgoing Nigerian Archbishop Excoriates Western Anglican Homosexual Practices
"If we change our stand, there is no going back. If we change our posture our members would stone us. It is not negotiable. It is not debatable."
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
March 31, 2021
The retired Bishop of Lagos and former Archbishop of Province 1 of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Rev. Ephraim Ademowo, blasted Western homosexual practices. He called homosexuality a "misnomer" and "abnormal", saying the Nigerian Church is not with them [The Episcopal Church] and vowed his church would only "bow to biblical scrutiny."
"The Nigerian church is not with them in that regard, it is for Biblical orthodoxy. We bow to biblical scrutiny. It is a misnomer. I don't know how you can ask two males to come to church and you join them together. It is abnormal. There is no going back on our stand on the issue. We are holding to biblical principles."
The archbishop recalled that when he was visiting the diocese of Michigan in 1990, that he met a greeter who dressed like a she, but whose voice was definitely a he!
"I was told he went to change his gender to a she. I was taken aback. It is madness. We have taken our own stand and there is no going back. I used to say it in the House of Bishops before I retired, that if we change our posture on the gay issue our members will stone us. It is not negotiable. It is not debatable."
The archbishop opined that the West is not ready to repent. "They are not ready for now. They are just playing along with the government. We even have some churches that have been sold to pub houses, many have been closed down. You can't see the evangelicals in the US talking this nonsense. The Episcopal Church and the Church of England are the ones derailing. They talk of our mother-father in heaven and all sorts of things. It is sacrilegious."
