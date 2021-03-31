Outgoing Nigerian Archbishop Excoriates Western Anglican Homosexual Practices

"If we change our stand, there is no going back. If we change our posture our members would stone us. It is not negotiable. It is not debatable."

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

March 31, 2021

The retired Bishop of Lagos and former Archbishop of Province 1 of the Church of Nigeria, The Most Rev. Ephraim Ademowo, blasted Western homosexual practices. He called homosexuality a "misnomer" and "abnormal", saying the Nigerian Church is not with them [The Episcopal Church] and vowed his church would only "bow to biblical scrutiny."

"The Nigerian church is not with them in that regard, it is for Biblical orthodoxy. We bow to biblical scrutiny. It is a misnomer. I don't know how you can ask two males to come to church and you join them together. It is abnormal. There is no going back on our stand on the issue. We are holding to biblical principles."