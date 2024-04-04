Now, the greatest period of the Church in history?

The American system of government is a representative republic. This is the genesis of the global freedoms we see today; the United States was the first representative republic, after ancient Israel, and it is patterned after the Old Testament government.

The biblical pattern of God's design for government is first found in Exodus 18 when Moses set up a representative republic based upon law. Each tribe had leaders and judges, with Moses judging the most difficult issues.

Slowly, over time, this idea of freedom that our Founders championed crept across the globe. America is founded on the fact that God gives us our rights -- this impacts the way we choose leaders. The process of freedom was infectious, and it spread.

By 1900, 25% of the world's people were able to participate in selecting their leaders. One hundred years later, that percentage had grown to 50%. And over the last 20 years, even more growth has happened.

Sixty-six countries will hold elections this year. Half of the world's population -- that's 4.1 billion people -- will have an opportunity in 2024 to participate in an election in their country thanks to the freedoms established by our Founding Fathers.

This has never happened before in human history.

It's as if a global reset button is about to be pushed on half of the world's population -- a global freedom reboot.

Yet, along with growing freedom, there is unmistakable evil spreading in the world.

"Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come" (Matthew 24:12-14).

Jesus warned us that evil will increase as time goes on, but between that increase of evil and His physical second coming the Gospel will be preached to all nations.

Evil will increase; the Gospel will spread; then He comes back. That's the pattern.

The rise of evil is not the time to give up! Just the opposite: Now is the time for the good news of His kingdom to go to all nations. In a way, the rise of evil should actually encourage us. The presence of evil makes the goodness of God more evident.

For example, LGBTQ activists have fought for their right to legalize immorality. This has progressed to the point where states like California have passed laws protecting homosexual activity with minors -- legalizing pedophilia.

Evil becomes so gruesome that it highlights the goodness of God.

The contrast between darkness and light brings into focus the need for God and for those moral absolutes of the timeless principles in the Bible.

So, we return to Jesus' words to the disciples: Evil will increase, and then the Gospel goes to the nations.

This is the period we are in. I believe we're in a critical time of God's plan for the Church that's greater than any other in history.

So, we go back to where we started.

This year darkness has never been darker. Globalists have never been as well positioned to control nations. Yet, the freedom set in motion by our Founding Fathers -- because of their understanding of biblical principles -- is being seen this year in the greatest number of elections ever in the history of mankind.

Now is not the time to stop praying. Now is not the time to stop acting. Now may become the greatest period of the Church in history.

David Kubal is the CEO and President of Intercessors for America, the oldest and largest national prayer organization.