Bishop Adegogun has been charged with engaging in inappropriate conduct and behavior including making utterances to undermine the decision of the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria about the reorganization of the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and to determine the reasons for any such conduct.

The panel will also Investigate whether Bishop Adegbogun has since or before the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria held at Nnewi between 12- 16 September 2023 acted or taken actions designed to undermine the express lawful directives and authority of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the reorganization of the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and determine the reasons for any such conduct.

The Panel must submit its report its findings on or before Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The panel will be led by the Most Rev. Daniel Yisa, Archbishop of Lokoja, Bishop of Minna and includes:

1. Hon. Justice A. O. Bamigbola - Vice Chairman

2. The Rt Rev'd Dr W. O. Aladekugbe - Member

3. The Rt Rev'd Isaac Oluyamo - Member

4. The Rt Rev'd Prof. Israel K. Okoye - Member

5. Sir Chidi L. Ilogu, SAN - Member

6. Attorney Okey Dike, Esq - Member

7. Barr Omolara Akinyeye - Recorder

Lawyers for Bishop Adebogun say their client has been unjustly suspended from ministry and have demanded reinstatement and $707,000 for damage to his reputation.

You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/nigerian-anglican-archbishop-suspends-north-american-bishop and here: https://virtueonline.org/north-american-nigerian-anglican-bishop-sues-nigerian-primate-libel-seeks-reinstatement-and-707000

