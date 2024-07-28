Nigerian Anglican Primate says Persecution is not about Climate Change

Q. What is the Government doing about the genocide of Christians?

A. There is, first of all the need for Christians to unite. The Christian Association of Nigeria can bring Christians together. Our attackers do not know the difference between denominations. All of us suffer the same thing for the same reason. What matters is the bond of peace we have in Christ. In Christ there is neither East nor West etc. The Ecumenical Movement is helping us. Differences have died.

In the last year the Government has done more in one year than the Buhari Government did in 8 years to address the issue of insecurity and the agitations of the people.

This gives us hope. The Military and other agencies have responded promptly. This has reduced the frequency and impact of attacks and has held people accountable.

We are not out of the woods yet. We have not yet arrived. But we hope the next four years will bring hope. We want to believe the Government will continue to go in the way it is going and demonstrate its will to attack security issues. By the grace of God, the attacks will reduce.

The people we are dealing with are strong. They have advocacy groups in the powerful governments in the world, for example the UK and USA. They have organized teams to ensure this disinformation makes governments believe they are doing the right thing (for example attributing these clashes to issues over land due to climate change) when actually the governments are not helping us. These governments need to hold our government accountable.

Q. What can people do to support you in Nigeria

A. 1. Pray.

2. James writes that faith without works is dead. We have the examples of the work of [William] Wilberforce against the slave trade who used his position in Parliament. There are Christians in different Parliaments. God is looking for Wilberforce's at this time to stand for God.

3. They should move Parliaments to take a hard stand (against these attacks); to understand their true nature, that they are not just about ecological issues. They must be called by their real name. Political correctness about these attacks has not helped us in Nigeria. This is the annihilation of Christians. What has attacking people at 2 o'clock in the morning to do with climate change in Nigeria? Christians are in danger and the Government should help us. The Nigerian Government should be held accountable. The previous Government showed no political will to do this. Governments should attach conditions to agreements with the Nigerian Government; there is the need for truth to hold the Nigerian Government accountable for what happens to its citizens.

4. Christian organizations need to speak out as a voice for the voiceless. There are many Christians in IDP camps. Why should they be forced to live in sub-human conditions? There is a need for partnership, collaboration, and support for such suffering Christians. We thank God for those who have helped.

5. There is an organization based in Indonesia (Nahdlatul Ulama) which is bringing people from different backgrounds together to help rub minds together, and bring out the things we need to do, to help to see the sufferings of people addressed.

Q. What are your recommendations wherever these actions are meted out on weaker people?

A. The issue of persecution is often one of the strong against the weak. See for example the invasion of Ukraine. We note that Russia is manipulating Africa economically.

Bigger organizations -- whether regional or international -- sometimes need to know that the weak may not be able to help themselves. They may need the intervention of outside bodies. So, the EU and NATO strengthening Ukraine and Russia is not getting the walkover it expected. We must identify and stand with the weak and the poor. This does not mean intervening directly; it may mean enabling a useful conversation. Even after the biggest wars there is always a round table, where compromise will secure peace by encouraging a give and take.

Oftentimes our own idiosyncrasies take the upper hand. Where there is oppression, this must be addressed. We must make our goals clear. Where it will make for the good of all, some decisions may need to be enforced. Due process should be followed.

Q. When the Muslims ask the Christians about what they are teaching their children about the sexual ideas coming from the West, what do you say?

A. There are many socially concerned Muslims concerned about the Gay Issues. I am speaking for the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), founded from the Evangelical Arm of the Church of England. We have been brought up to believe the Word of God, and that Scripture is able to guide us. There are CMS missionaries buried here in Nigeria who left the luxuries of their day. They have left us an example.

When you see what the scriptures condemn, what is naturally unacceptable being followed, what will be the fate of humanity? The Church of Nigeria owes no apology for what it is holding to. Some governments are advocates for LGBT. African nations are being harassed. Does the West think that Ugandans cannot make laws for themselves?

If I go back on what we have received, then I have no witness in my own context. I cannot talk to a Muslim child or leader; they will look at me as someone doing what God abhors. We are ready to suffer for our faith: it is better to suffer than to please man. Moslems have a great respect for Christians who stand for their God. It is better to be known for being stubborn in your faith.

Q. How do you respond to abusive language about your stand for truth?

A. Love that is not ready to correct is not love. The Word of God is sharper than any two-edged sword. If I have submitted to the Word of God, that will have an impact on our hearers.

So, the question is are we speaking the truth. It must be spoken in love for the good of the speaker and of the hearers. We must ask if it enhances the glory of God. If sin was not so serious God would not have given his Son to die.

English is my third or fourth language. When abusive language is used to destroy we must check its use. There is a need for balance where what you are doing is important to you. There is power in the Word of God to transform. It takes humility and faith. I would rather suffer than be rejected by God. I am sensitive to what is provocative. It all depends what we are dealing with.

Q. What can those in the Diaspora do to support you?

A. The Jews asked Jesus: "What must we do to be doing the works of God?" His answer was 'to believe'. Nigerians will be very greatly encouraged if we can see that brothers and sisters outside Nigeria are standing for the Lord. If Nigerians see them taking their walk with God seriously and seeing themselves as instruments of God's kingdom. If the only thing they can do is to stir their faithfulness to mission, stand for Jesus and preach the Gospel.

See yourselves as God's change agents. Help us in prayer. Organize mission. Reach out to help the needy, both physically and spiritually. Organize such services in partnership with the church. Nigeria is not poor. Nigerians are not lazy. They are smart and think fast.

Q. What positive lessons can Christians outside Nigeria learn from Christians in Northern Nigeria.

A. God allows trials and persecutions to challenge our faith. They are not meant to destroy the church. We may be persecuted for not agreeing with what is currently in vogue. If we suffer as Christians we are to rejoice.

Be passionate about who God is. If we suffer let us endure. God is using it to bring faith and life to us. It will help me and many others to concentrate on the things that matter. When there is trouble, God will preserve his truth. What matters to God is his people, so help the people. Not everything will count in the end. We do have issues of selfishness so we must see the needs of others. Trying times give the opportunity to experience the power of prayer and of his Word.

I have had a Coca Cola bottle broken on my head, and have had stitches in my body (from attacks). This God is a living God. He is true. He will never fail you. The fire may come but it will not consume you.

Q. The issue of self-defence

A. Be careful that self-defence does not end up as being revenge. Ending up in revenge only brings another attack. We are entitled to protect ourselves. We have become more conscious of security. The church is training its members to see how to prevent anything coming against us. We do not understand the internal needs of those who attack us.

When the Fulani want to attack us, they go and bring others in to do their dirty job. Even therefore in revenge we would not know where to start. The people we attack may not be those who are really responsible.

We need to train our young people in information gathering. We need to deal with issues as they arise.

In America, because of their experience in the early days, people were allowed to carry guns in self-defence. The enemies of Christians are carrying guns freely. If you see a man carrying an AK 47 you know he cannot afford it himself. Someone has given it to him. The people sponsoring the killings are the powerful elites. The Government never comes down to prosecute such people. We are dealing with a bigger problem. The issue is larger than we think. How many weapons would villagers need to have to counter the weapons against them?

We have porous borders. They are so weak that you can come in and out of our neighbour Cameroon very easily. Weapons come in that way.

Q. Freedom of worship

We may say the same wonderful words as others but they have little meaning. What tolerance is for a Christian leader is different for a Muslim leader.

For a Christian tolerance is to allow people to live as they would choose. For a sheikh it is to accommodate me until he can eliminate me. According to the Muslim Ummah those outside are not entitled to love from any Muslim. So, tolerance is not understood in the Nigerian context in the same way.

In Indonesia, Muslims can talk to non-Muslims. I talk with groups to help us re-educate Muslim leaders and Radical leaders.

If we cannot buy land, get admissions to school, teach Christian Education in schools while Moslems but not Christians can have places of worship in Government schools then tolerance and freedom of worship is only on paper.

END