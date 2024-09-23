NIGERIA: State Governor Praises Bishop Ben Kwashi as 'role model and mentor'

The Governor lauded Bishop Kwashi's significant contributions to the Church, where he has raised and mentored many who have taken the gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ to the farthest corners of the world.

Governor Mutfwang also commended the Bishop's courage and compassion, especially in his tireless efforts to care for and mentor orphans and the less privileged, many of whom have been victims of societal insecurity.

He highlighted the Bishop's moral integrity and his outstanding efforts in promoting peace and unity within the Church, Plateau State, and Nigeria as a whole.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bishop Kwashi on his birthday. He prayed that this special day brings the Bishop immeasurable joy and cherished moments with his family and loved ones.

The Governor further prayed that God continues to bless Bishop Kwashi with good health and strength to enable him to continue mentoring younger generations and providing wise counsel for the growth of the Church and the prosperity of Plateau State.

Gyang Bere is Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State