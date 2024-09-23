- Home
NIGERIA: State Governor Praises Bishop Ben Kwashi as 'role model and mentor'
Governor Mutfwang celebrates Bishop Kwashi on his birthday
By Gyang Bere
September 23, 2024"
"The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has joined well-wishers around the globe in celebrating the Most Rev. Benjamin Kwashi, retired Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jos, on the joyous occasion of his birthday.
In a congratulatory message, Governor Mutfwang described Bishop Kwashi as a remarkable role model and mentor to countless individuals within and beyond Nigeria who revere God.
He noted that the Bishop's life has been one of profound inspiration and transformation, marked by his deep commitment to service to God and humanity.
The Governor lauded Bishop Kwashi's significant contributions to the Church, where he has raised and mentored many who have taken the gospel of salvation in Jesus Christ to the farthest corners of the world.
Governor Mutfwang also commended the Bishop's courage and compassion, especially in his tireless efforts to care for and mentor orphans and the less privileged, many of whom have been victims of societal insecurity.
He highlighted the Bishop's moral integrity and his outstanding efforts in promoting peace and unity within the Church, Plateau State, and Nigeria as a whole.
On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bishop Kwashi on his birthday. He prayed that this special day brings the Bishop immeasurable joy and cherished moments with his family and loved ones.
The Governor further prayed that God continues to bless Bishop Kwashi with good health and strength to enable him to continue mentoring younger generations and providing wise counsel for the growth of the Church and the prosperity of Plateau State.
Gyang Bere is Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State