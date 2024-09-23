Murphy, Fenwick and the FCE: the gloves come off

Let me state at the outset, that I do not personally know anyone involved in this unholy FCE mess. All I understand is from what I have seen on social media. Obviously, this is an insufficient source from which to derive any final opinion on the merits of anyone's arguments. But it is certainly sufficient for any believer to see that this washing of dirty linen in public is a disgrace to the Church, the faith, and the name of Jesus Christ.

Back in July this year, the Rev Brett Murphy, of Emmanuel Church, Morecambe, England (FCE), was sacked from his post by Bishop John Fenwick. Rev Brett had only just left the Church of England itself in early 2023, after having four CDM complaints raised against him. In due course, with the help of Christian Concern (legal support), these were all dismissed.

Rev Brett is a conservative Anglican. For which read, 'follows the Bible' (apparently). He arrived in Morecambe in July 2023 and took on a crumbling church building with only two remaining parishioners, who were in their 80s, I believe. Hats off to him, he managed to increase the congregation to around 50 in the space of a year. He set up a community store and cafe (Morecambe is relatively poor) and began to successfully live stream Sunday services on YouTube (YT). He also began to post a weekly vlog on YT, commenting on church and national news from a traditional perspective. All well and good. This is really encouraging stuff. So, what could possibly go wrong?

Quite a lot, as it turns out. I started following his weekly vlog at the beginning of this year. It was interesting, but I did have concerns from an early stage. It's not his Aussie communication style that is the problem, it's his vocabulary. Having lived in Australia myself, I'm familiar with the blunt Aussie discourse.

But here's the thing, Brett mate, you can't be a priest and yak on the internet in the same way you would with yer mates while you're firing up the barbie and cracking open the esky. If you do, yer YouTube ministry'll soon be cactus. Mate.

Referring to female priests as 'priestesses' is not helpful.

Stating that 'Women's ordination and feminism are inspired by a spirit of witchcraft' is not helpful.

Saying that 'Homosexuality is a sin and should preferably be referred to by the biblical [sic] term sodomy' is not helpful.

All the above statements are being used as insults. But free speech requires wisdom. We're talking about fellow humans here, some of whom are fellow believers. And aren't we all sinners? Cast the first stone, anyone? It's perfectly possible to put across a traditional viewpoint without resorting to insults and denigration. Yes, we know that sin is sin, and it ain't popular to talk about it, but spouting this stuff on the internet to the world in this way is not displaying the love of God. Folks are free to read the Bible and listen to preachers and the Holy Spirit (or not). Name-calling, denigrating or belittling of other people is not on, and will not convert anyone - that's the Holy Spirit's work. Besides that, this stuff is typically expressed to make the speaker look as if he on a higher moral plane than other Christians 'because I'm telling the truth'. Well good for you, fella. Look where it's got you -- out of two churches in about 18 months.

Rev Brett is married with two small sons and a daughter on the way. This is A Good Thing, of course. But let's think for a moment about the poor family. Rev Brett's favoured vocabulary has already been noted in his departure from the CofE (he referred to a trans priest, Rachel Mann, as 'a bloke'). He makes much of the fact that the FCE bishop turned up at his house in July with two police officers to deliver the sacking letter, and it upset his heavily pregnant wife. Apparently, the police came because there was a risk of a disturbance of the peace. One wonders how many burglaries, rapes and stabbings were going on elsewhere at the time, but ours is not to reason why. Well Brett, you may be pleased you have stood up for the truth in your own inimitable style. That's fine for you, but perhaps not so good for your family. You may have been called to suffer for the ministry, but the kids probably haven't consented to it. Who suffers the most when their home is taken away, or given up? Is it right for your wife and kids to pay in stress and fear for your lack of wisdom? Uprooted from two homes in quick succession?

Ever read 1 Tim 5:8? 'But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.'

While the church provides a home for its clergy, it is the clergy's responsibility to ensure that they don't act in such a way as to deprive their families of a roof and an income until a suitable replacement is arranged.

On top of this, Rev Brett has now put out a YT video telling his side of the story and has named it 'Tell the truth and shame the devil'. Of course, he is telling the truth, and we can only surmise that his bishop is the devil. This may well be the case, but how is this broadcast a Christian act? None of this should be aired to the world to get sympathy and to make the bishop look bad. It may be that the bishop is truly terrible, but that is irrelevant here. Don't wash your cassock in public!

Various other vloggers and commentators have leapt into the ring (or in the case of some FCE members, balanced on the toilet seat). Several British newspapers have picked up on the story, illustrated by a posed photo of Rev Brett looking slightly smug, in front of his church and some parishioners (above). This is not helpful! We don't need priests playing the press game for the sympathy vote.

Worse still, one Rev Donald Veitch has launched a stack of Youtube videos about the situation. He has multiple degrees and is a PhD candidate, none of which are relevant to the veracity of his arguments. Apparently, he is a reformed Episcopalian. I'm not sure he's a reformed anything. If you want to see a classic case of arrogance, bullying, name-calling and general nastiness, tune in to any of his YT videos or his Facebook page. He seems to be determined to get rid of Bishop John Fenwick, and the General Secretary of the FCE, the Rev Dr Bob Stephen. Again, I don't have any details of these guy's histories, virtues or failings. But the content put out by Veitch is shocking for a Christian.

For example, he and/or his friends on his Facebook page refer to Mrs Fenwick as 'Vixen Lizzie', Bishop Fenwick as 'Bishop Eff Off', and the wife of Bob Stephen as 'the wife of Bibulous Bob, FCE's general secretary.' He also, for reasons which I cannot fathom, links Mrs Stephen somehow with male strippers, along with presenting a send-up of Macbeth's three witches, featuring Mrs Fenwick and Mrs Stephen.

In the notes of video 41 on YT, Veitch refers to Rev Matthew Firth (an FCE priest who does not automatically support Veitch) as 'arrogant, always right, condescending, abusive and bullying'. Oh, the irony! In his latest video on the topic (number 46) on 21 September, Veitch sat in control of Zoom, barking out orders to the meeting like a superannuated tinpot sergeant major:

'I'm in command and the captain on the bridge, do you hear?' (He was formerly a naval chaplain, God help us).

When Rev Matthew Firth queried a point about Bishop Fenwick, Veitch said:

'Sit there down and be quiet...I'm not going to deal with you at any length...and you are on probation.' In a meeting!

Rev Matthew was eventually thrown out of this meeting by Veitch, for 'bullying, contumacy, and "disobeying the lawful order of a superior commissioned officer"', followed by:

'Captain on the bridge: Escort Firth to the brig. Prepare for Captain's Mast.'

Yes, folks, you read that right. What this says about the psychological state of Donald Veitch, I leave readers to consider in the privacy of their own homes. He certainly ain't an advert for the Kingdom.

Where does all this appalling farrago get us? I don't know who is right and who is wrong between Rev Brett and Bishop Fenwick. At this point, I don't care. What I do care about is priests behaving like internet trolls and bishops bringing a police escort to a vicar's door, in full sight of the rest of the world. Do none of them have an ounce of humility? Or wisdom? How on earth is it appropriate for any priest to behave like this?

Where is the love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control in any of these ministers? Nowhere to be seen!

What are we seeing? Pride, that's what. In spades. By the bucketful.

What did St Paul have to say about this?

1 Cor. 6 When one of you has a grievance against another, does he dare go to law before the unrighteous instead of the saints?

If you have such cases, why do you lay them before those who have no standing in the church? I say this to your shame. Can it be that there is no one among you wise enough to settle a dispute between the brothers, but brother goes to law against brother, and that before unbelievers?

To have lawsuits at all with one another is already a defeat for you. Why not rather suffer wrong? Why not rather be defrauded?

Is this rush to the internet not the equivalent of 'going to law' back in Paul's day? Trying to get support from others (even unbelievers) to bolster your own views? Is it appropriate for Christians to accuse each other in the public eye in such ways? How is any of this worthy of the Gospel?

Guys! What are you doing?

Dr Judith Sture is a Biological Anthropologist (Human Remains Analysis, steoarchaeology, Palaeopathology). She is also a Biosecurity Education Consultant -- Biorisk Management for Life Sciences. She is also a Research Ethics Specialist -- Applied Ethics in Practice