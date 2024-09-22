CofE racial justice ad criticized as 'insulting to clergy'

The advertisement describes the role as "an exciting opportunity to lead the Diocese of London's priority of a more racially-just Church and we are looking for a collaborative leader who has vision to see change, tenacity to deliver and the confidence to challenge and inspire."

The Lead Bishop on Racial Justice, the Bishop of Edmonton Rt Rev Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah said the Church is at "a pivotal moment to commit our resources into tangible action, prayerfully enabling the Church to become more racially just."

However many clergy have taken to social media to criticise the level of salary.

Catholic priest Ed Tomlinson wrote: "Salaries like this are an insult to hard working and often under valued clergy."

Others said the money could be better spent "in London parishes, including those with large Black British populations."

Another described the salary as "an appalling waste of money (and a disgrace that the clergy - of all people - have to be treated in such a patronising way)."

Others pointed out that the salary would pay for a parish priest and their pension and said the Church should be prioritising parish pastoral provision.

Rev Marcus Walker who is rector of St Bartholomew, The Great Church in the City of London said the Diocese of London has a £5million deficit. He told The Telegraph: "Dioceses can't wave deficit-riddled accounts at parishes, demanding over £100,000 in parish share, and then pull this kind of salary out of nowhere."

Rt Rev Dr Jeremiah said the criticism isn't valid and that the "issues of clergy pay and racial justice are entirely distinct... conflating these two issues undermines each of their importance to the Church, and detracts from the work underway to address them both as challenges.

"The Diocese makes no apologies for making racial justice a priority. Racial injustice is part of the history of this Diocese, and of the Church of England.'