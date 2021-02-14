NIGERIA: Anglican Church Primate Expresses Worry over Country's Insecurity

According to The Nation Newspaper, Archbishop Ndukuba said he is worried over the increasing insecurity and instability across the country. He said this while addressing the Standing Committee meeting of the Church of Nigeria at the All Saints Cathedral in Onitsha, Anambra State.

"The Federal Government must declare a state of emergency on insecurity for six months to mop-up illegal arms. The government must implement a very stringent gun control policy for Nigeria. A situation where a herdsman carries an AK-47 and moves freely in civilian communities must not be tolerated.

"The spate of destruction of church buildings in some parts of this country by some government agencies is disturbing. In some parts of the north, Christians are not given land to build churches. We stand with all our churches going through the pain of confiscation or destruction of property in some parts of this country."

Ndukuba, however, hailed efforts of some states to check attacks by armed herders, and banditry, adding that "Nigeria is a federating nation; each state must make laws and implement policies that can protect lives and property."

