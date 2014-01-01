A New History of Redemption

In the spirit of Jonathan Edwards's History of the Work of Redemption, distinguished theologian Gerald McDermott traces the progress of redemption throughout the Bible and church history. This book connects the dots surrounding Israel, redemption by the Jewish Messiah, secular and sacred history, the world religions, and Jewish-Christian worship through liturgy and sacraments. It shows how Jesus as Messiah was redeeming throughout Old Testament history, and it carries that story up through the last two millennia.

McDermott contends that it is only through a historical examination of the Messiah's redemption amid the turmoil of the world and the worship of his people that one can best see God's beauty.

1. What Is Redemption?

Part 1: From Eternity to the Dispersal of the Nations

2. Redemption Planned from Eternity

3. Redemption after Eden

4. The Spirit and Messiah from Enosh and Enoch to Noah and the Nations

Part 2: From Abraham to Moses

5. Abraham and the Patriarchs

Part 3: From Moses to the Incarnation

6. Moses to David

7. David to the Captivity

8. From the Captivity to the Messiah

9. The Authority of the Tanach

Part 4: The Incarnation

10. Coming into the World

11. The Messiah's Work

Part 5: From Christ's Resurrection to the End of the World

12. Resurrection

13. The Kingdom of God

14. Ascension and Church

15. Mission to Gentiles

16. Persecution

17. The Monastic Movement

18. Dogma and Theology in the Third and Fourth Centuries

19. Political Disintegration and Missionary Expansion

20. The Iconoclast Controversy

21. The Rise of Islam

22. The Medieval West

23. Messiah outside the West

24. Reformation and Counter-Reformation

25. The Western Church since the Enlightenment

26. The Oxford Movement

27. The Explosion of Pentecostalism

28. World Wars and Holocaust: The Problem of Evil

29. The Church's New Center of Gravity in Asia and Africa

30. Israel Returned, Renewed, and Restored

Part 6: The Eschaton

31. The Messiah's Return and Final Judgment

32. The New Heavens and the New Earth

33. God Glorified in the Church Glorified