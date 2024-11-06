America has spoken through the ballot box: now the work of unity begins

It's not a matter of California versus Florida ... Washington State versus Washington, DC ... North Dakota versus South Carolina ... New York versus New Mexico ... West Virginia versus Virginia ...

The political infighting has got to stop. It's tearing this country apart.

In fact the former 45th president of the United States, who is now the 47th president-elect of the United States, has survived at least one assassination attempt which drew blood -- his blood and others -- because of political violence.

Three times Jesus, Himself, says in Gospels in Matthew, Mark and Luke that a house divided against itself will not stand.

"Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand ..." (Matthew 12:25)

"And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand ..." (Mark 3:25)

"Any kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and a house divided against itself will fall." (Luke 11:17)

A divided kingdom or country will be brought to desolation and ruined, it cannot stand it will fall.

Korea (North and South) is divided against itself. Vietnam (North and South) was divided against itself. Germany (East and West) was divided against itself. And the 19th century America was divided against itself dividing into the Union and Confederacy.

A house divided against itself falls through divorce. A country divided against itself faces civil war. A political party divided against itself loses an election. A church divided against itself faces fracturing.

Where do we go from here? Start with prayer.

Pray for Trump and his vice president-elect J.D. Vance.

Pray for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in their loss.

Pray for those who are disappointed, feel betrayed and are fearful by the election results.

Pray for the healing of this nation. That we as Americans can find a common middle ground -- called "the neutral ground" in New Orleans.

Pray that we can see that this election was actually the result of God's manifest Will, not that we understand it.

Apparently, the election also reflects the collective will of Americans since Trump not only won the Electoral College, he also won the popular vote, something he did not do in 2016. And in 2020 he lost the election to Joe Biden.

May we see that God's Will WAS "done on earth as it is in heaven" in this 2024 presidential election. And may we know and believe that HE (God) is ultimately in control.

Pray that HE (God) is glorified and we are edified.

May we be humble in victory and remain gracious in defeat.

May we remain one nation under God ...

Pray, pray, pray ...

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline