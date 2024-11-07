UK: VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF JOHN SMYTH SPEAK OUT

John Smyth was indeed the Church of England's very own Jimmy Saville (17.2)

We are a group of some of John Smyth's UK victims comprising both survivors who are

active in the Church of England (C of E) today right through to those who lost their faith as a

direct result of John Smyth and how the C of E has treated us since 1982.

By way of introduction we deeply regret that the publication of the Review has had to be

advanced from next Wednesday 13 November, and the impact that advancement is having

on many.

Firstly we want to make it clear that it remains our belief that in many, but not all, dioceses

up and down the country, there is much excellent local safeguarding work going on, away

from all of Church House, the NST (National Safeguarding Team), Lambeth & Bishopthorpe

palaces & the C of E hierarchy of Bishops, Archbishops Council and General Synod. We are

actively encouraged by that local work, but utterly dismayed by the behaviour of the C of E

hierarchy, including the dismissal of the ISB (Independent Safeguarding Board) whose work

was highly valued by victims & survivors.

We note the full 27 recommendations on pages 249 through 251, many of which reflect

similar recommendations in dozens of previous safeguarding reports over 40+ years, that

the C of E has previously chosen to ignore or disregard. We urge readers to consider that

full list of these 27 recommendations because historically with respect to previous Reviews,

the C of E has sought to restrict focus to summary/key recommendations alone (here 1.14

on pages 2 through 3), presumably in an attempt to minimise its own culpability.

Regrettably we have little confidence that the C of E will take any more notice of the

recommendations of this Review than it has of all those recommendations of the many

previous safeguarding reports (Recommendation 6).

We note that publication of the Makin Review is more than 1630 days late. Justice delayed

is justice denied, particularly to all those John Smyth victims who have now died. We

attribute the vast majority of that delay to the deliberate under-resourcing of the project by

the C of E (See also 22.1.11 through 22.1.14). We have been making this point to the C of E

for the last five years.

We are concerned that in a report of over 250 pages and 29 Appendices of another 250

pages or so, the only examples of good practice the reviewer could identify with respect to

any C of E clergy were a single, now retired, individual bishop, see below, and two

behaviours of a 2017 Core Group (para 24).

One of the most pernicious lies of the last 40+ years of the Smyth saga is the claim repeated

by James Stileman (and Rev David Fletcher since 1982?) in Appendix 22, page 4 of 35, on

the page with subscript 2, that 'when interviewed by Mark Ruston [in Feb 1982] the victims

defended John Smyth to the hilt'. This, and other similar equally false claims that are

debunked in the Review, have been used for decades by the likes of Titus Trust to justify

blocking any proper investigation. Several of us victims are keen to give evidence under

oath that the exact opposite was the case.

We are concerned that the Review demonstrates that entire Church hierarchy still has no

understanding of trauma-informed approach (22.1.8) despite this being established many

times previously, including most recently in the 2023 Wilkinson Review.

The 185 page Wilkinson Review was completed in 2 1/2 months from publication of the

agreed Terms of Reference in September 2023 to submission of her final report in

November 2023.

The Church continues to engage by utterly inappropriate means with victims & survivors in

2024. It has shown no interest in addressing this throughout the last 40 + years

(Recommendation 22).

We are particularly concerned that some Church leaders seek to characterise John Smyth

as a 'lone wolf'. In fact he is part of a long and ongoing tradition of abusers, many of whom

have targeted the C of E as a 'soft touch' particularly because of the historic and current lax

treatment of abusers (18.4.1 through 18.4.3). Such abusers include the likes of Rev Colin

Pritchard, Jeremy Dowling, Bishop Peter Ball, Bishop Victor Whitsey, Dean Robert

Warrington, David Smith, Chris Brain, Rev Jonathan Fletcher, Rev Iain Broomfield, Canon

Andrew Hindley, Canon Mike Pilavachi and dozens more.

The Church hierarchy retains to this day a deeply ingrained culture of deference (17.1.11 to

17.1.13), cover-up (17.1.14 through para 20) and groupthink (para 21) that has allowed all of

these, and many more, perpetrators to "flourish". The Church's wider failings are

summarised in para 22.

We are concerned that the publicity given to the Church's many ingrained historic and

current failings may encourage other victims to overcome their completely understandable

past reticence and come forward with new/additional information regarding John Smyth and

other cases. The C of E needs to commit today to produce a follow-up report in 18 months

time based on such future evidence, should that be necessary.

We are surprised at the extent of material (some of it in the public domain in places like

Andrew Graystone's 2021 book, Bleeding for Jesus & Henry Olonga's autobiography) not

included in the (main) report, including by way of a single example, Justin Welby's notorious

2017 LBC interview.

Despite Archbishop Welby's specific assurances during this broadcast interview in 2017 that

a crime was reported to the police, this Review confirms that this was NOT the case (18.1

through 18.4)

These omissions of material may have derived from an unwillingness to risk identifying

figures who are now senior figures in the C of E (3.19 through 3.21 & 18.4.9 through

18.4.12), or from an unwillingness to challenge the C of E's very restrictive Terms of

Reference for this Review or the time period beyond July 2019, but those are matters for

another day.

Throughout the last eight years in particular we have continually regretted that the Church

has shown so little concern for or interest in John Smyth's victims in Africa, who constitute

not only the vast numerical majority of his victims, but all of whom were believed to be

under-age. Apparently unlike the Church of England hierarchy, we believe that God shows

no partiality and that His concern depends neither on the colour of a person's skin nor the

continent they live in. We are therefore particularly supportive of para 23 &

Recommendations 25 through 27.

We note that Jan Pickles' Review of John Smyth's involvement at Winchester College was

published almost 3 years ago in January 2022, and we commend that report for further

information.

We want to acknowledge the leadership and exemplary behaviour of Bishop Peter Hancock

(identified by Keith Makin (24.1.2)) and a tiny handful of others who prefer to remain

anonymous, not least for their own protection. However the Church Hierarchy have actively

persecuted us, particularly since 2017 and continue to do so in 2024. We continue to be lied

to in 2024, and numerous promises made to us continue to be broken. All of this has been

from the C of E hierarchy, including the most senior Bishops and administrators in the C of E

in 2024.

However many of us have received marvellous support from friends, family and others, from

both within the C of E and from outside.

We would like to think that delivery of this Review's Recommendations in full would be some

small reward for their patience and love.

Above all else, we hope that when the next Peter Ball, John Smyth, Chris Brain, Mike

Pilavachi or whoever begins their abuse (as they most certainly will), the Church of England

will finally break the habit of a lifetime and take victims and survivors seriously, rather than

seek to 'manage the Church of England's reputation and protect their own' as they currently

do to this very day.

Issued by Andrew Graystone on behalf of a number of victims and survivors of John Smyth.

andrew.graystone1@btinternet.com

John Smyth Review - Personal Statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury

07/11/2024

Following the publication today of the independent review by Keith Makin into the Church of England's handling of allegations of serious abuse by the late John Smyth, the Archbishop of Canterbury said:

"The pain experienced by the victims in this case is unimaginable. They have lived with the trauma inflicted by John Smyth's horrendous abuse for more than 40 years, both here in the UK and in Southern Africa, particularly Zimbabwe.

"I recognise the courage of those victims, including those related to John Smyth, who have come forward and relived their trauma through contributing to this review. I know their willingness to share their painful testimonies will come at great personal cost.

"I am deeply sorry that this abuse happened. I am so sorry that in places where these young men, and boys, should have felt safe and where they should have experienced God's love for them, they were subjected to physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse. I am sorry that concealment by many people who were fully aware of the abuse over many years meant that John Smyth was able to abuse overseas and died before he ever faced justice. The report rightly condemns that behaviour.

"I had no idea or suspicion of this abuse before 2013.

"Nevertheless the review is clear that I personally failed to ensure that after disclosure in 2013 the awful tragedy was energetically investigated. Since that time the way in which the Church of England engages with victims and survivors has changed beyond recognition. Checks and balances introduced seek to ensure that the same could not happen today.

"I repeat my apology contained in the review, that I did not meet quickly with victims after the full horror of the abuse was revealed by Channel 4 in 2017. As the report says, no Archbishop can meet with everyone but I promised to see them and failed until 2020. This was wrong. I am grateful to those like Bishop Peter Hancock and others who did meet with them, as said in the report. We now have a network of listeners and pastoral supporters to act.

"John Smyth's abuse manipulated Christian truth to justify his evil acts, whilst exploiting and abusing the power entrusted to him. In the last 11 years much has been learned. This long-delayed report shows another, very important step on the way to a safer church, here and round the world.

"That does not reverse the terrible abuse suffered but I hope that it can be at least of some comfort to victims. I can only end by thanking them again for their courage and persistence and again by apologising profoundly, not only for my own failures and omissions but for the wickedness, concealment and abuse by the church more widely, as set out in the report."