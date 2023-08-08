New group asked to provide 'insight' on prayers to bless same-sex couples

A notice on the Church of England website explains that the outcomes of these conversations will "feed into discussions" at meetings of the College and House of Bishops in the autumn.

Bishop Mullally said that the creation of the group was part of a consultation process promised at the meeting of the Synod last month (News, 14 July). "The House and the College of Bishops have a real desire to create a loving, generous, ecclesial, and pastoral space, despite deeply held differences of opinion, in which we can share our ministry and implement the motion agreed by the Synod in February," she said.

"There is a desire to joyfully offer a pastoral response to loving, faithful, and long-term same-sex relationships. There is at the same time no intention of changing the doctrine of marriage as expressed in the canons and the authorised liturgy of the Church of England."

She continued: "Holding these commitments together is at times painful and complex. As part of this we are seeking to listen to people's hopes and concerns, and to ensure that they are satisfied that their views have been taken into consideration."

VOL. It doesn't take rocket science to see where all this is going. The Church of England is working from the TEC playbook. Incrementally work the pansexual agenda bit by bit into the church until it is a done deal and is fully accepted. Canons are then changed and hey presto any opposition will be dealt with harshly. Witness what is happening over the ordination of women. Once proscribed, then allowed with alleged protections for those who disagree; now there is a push for full acceptance or else. That's how it goes.