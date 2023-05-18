National Conservatism: "Britain is a Christian nation--or it is nothing at all"

from Religion Media Centre:

A debate on God and Country kicked off the final day of the National Conservatism Conference in London.

Journalist Sebastian Milbank said the Christian nature and origins of the British people are inescapable: "Britain is a Christian nation--or it is nothing at all". Father Benedict Kiely, a Catholic priest attached to Walsingham, said that without God, a house is built on sand: "If we don't "do" God then we won't "do" country and we won't "do".

The conference was organised by the Edmund Burke Foundation, whose chair is Dr James Orr, associate professor of philosophy of religion at the faculty of divinity, University of Cambridge. It was born out of the Christian Conservative movement in the US and has held events for the past four years in Britain, but this conference achieved notoriety because of the number of government ministers and MPs who spoke raising issues of morality, immigration, national identity and heritage.