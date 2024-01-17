In December 2023, the House of Bishops of the Anglican Church of Rwanda agreed to consecrate Dean Donison as Bishop if the ACNA College of Bishops approved. Furthermore, in January 2024 the synod of the Metropolitan Diocese of Gasabo unanimously resolved that Dean Paul be consecrated as assistant Bishop of Gasabo Diocese.

On 9 January, 2024, the College of Bishops of the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA), consented to the proposal that following his consecration, Bishop-elect Donison will be transferred to the Anglican Church in North America, and Invested as Vicar General (Area Bishop) of the Texas Deanery of the Anglican Diocese of the South. A service of Investiture and Celebration of his New Ministry as Gafcon General Secretary will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Plano, Texas, USA, on 17 February 2024.

One of Gafcon's priorities is to raise up a next generation of global leaders, and the Primates are unanimous in our conviction that Paul is the right person to assume this office "for such a time as this" (Esther 4:14).

I ask your prayers for Bishop-elect Paul, his wife, Monika, their daughters, and for our whole Gafcon movement.

• If you are planning on attending the Consecration on 4 February in Kigali, Rwanda, please contact the Reverend Stephen Saano at saanostephen@gmail.com

• If you are planning on attending the Investiture on 17 February in Plano, Texas, USA, please contact the Reverend Robert Kincaid at robertk@gafcon.org

Faithfully, yours in Christ,

The Most Rev. Dr. Laurent Mbanda

Chair, Gafcon Primates 'Council

Primate & Archbishop of Rwanda