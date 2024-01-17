The end result is a church that reeks high-church niceties with a flimsy sentimental theological underpinning that is more interested in science than biblical revelation. This liberal-catholic ethos has dominated the Church of England ever since (Archbishops Michael Ramsey, Robert Runcie, Rowan Williams, and General and Nashotah House Seminaries).

Gore edited and wrote an essay in the influential "Lux Mundi" (12 essays, all by liberal Anglo-Catholic scholars). The collection was subtitled "a series of studies in the religion of the Incarnation." This movement and this book helped steer the Church of England away from the centrality of the cross/atonement to the Incarnation - from a focus on the Bible as God's divinely inspired word to the Bible subject to the new learnings of science and reason, and from the gospel of proclaimed hope for sinners to a social gospel of Jesus-is-our-example to follow.

Whenever the church moves away from the centrality of Holy Scripture and the delivered faith, whenever it moves from the Cross of Christ (the Atonement) to focus mainly on the life and moral teachings of Christ, it moves away from the God's plan for saving and redeeming all of his creation. If you wonder why the church today is flailing frantically in a big ocean of ideas, it's partly due to this third generation of Tractarianism, the Liberal Catholic Movement. Our hope, of course, is to rediscover the foundational pillars of Reformation Anglicanism that, alone, gives us hope for our future.

