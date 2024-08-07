"Love" and the Message of the Gospel (Part 2: Kerygma)

The Kerygma

Kerygma simply refers to the proclamation of the essential Gospel message (from the Greek Keryssein -- to proclaim). The word appears in Matthew 24:14 "And this gospel of the kingdom shall be proclaimed (kerysso) throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations...". The verb is also commonly used in the other synoptics. Paul uses the verb nineteen times and the noun nine times in his letters.

In the book of Acts we have several post resurrection evangelistic sermons preached by, among others, Peter and Paul. Not one of these sermons mentions the love of God, but they do all exhibit this kernel of propositional truth. Apart from the written gospels, which convey in narrative form the truth about Jesus', death and resurrection, we have Paul's letters. However, we also have several evangelistic sermons in the book of Acts:

Firstly, several sermons to the Jewish people:

• Peter's sermon on the day of Pentecost, addressing an audience of Jews. He brings this sermon to a climax in a proclamation concerning Jesus -- God has made him both Lord and Christ. This provokes a reaction from his hearers-- what must we do? They realise that God expects a response. Peter's answer, "Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit."[i]

• Peter's sermon in Solomon's portico also ends with a proclamation (summarised) -- God glorified his servant Jesus, the Holy and righteous one (whom you killed), the author of life, whom God raised from the dead and we are witnesses, The right response is part of Peter's proclamation; "Repent and turn back (there is a double emphasis here) that your sins may be blotted out and times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord..."[iii]

• Peter's defence before the High Priest: "The God of our fathers raised Jesus, whom you killed by hanging him on a tree. God exalted him at his right hand as leader and saviour, to give repentance to Israel and forgiveness of sins."[iv]/B>

Secondly, to the Gentiles:

• Paul to the Greek debaters: "...he now commands all men everywhere to repent because he has set a day on which he will judge the world by a man whom he has chosen and this he showed by raising him from the dead."[v]

• Paul in his defence before King Agrippa outlines his kerygma: "...I was not disobedient to the heavenly vision, but declared first to those in Damascus, then in Jerusalem, and throughout all the region of Judea, and also to the Gentiles, that they should repent and turn to God, performing deeds in keeping with their repentance."[vi]

The kerygma proclaimed by the early apostles takes slightly different forms, but it can be summarized as: God's Kingdom has come in the person of Christ -- and by the resurrection God has shown Christ to be both Messiah and sovereign Lord. There is consequently a need for people to respond to this message by repenting and having faith in his death on the cross which has purchased forgiveness for us -- and living in obedience to Christ as disciples through the power of the Holy Spirit.

The word kerygma is also used by some theologians to refer to the entire teaching and ministry of Jesus. The use of this term was popularized by British scholar C. H. Dodd, who includes the following main aspects of the kerygma of Jesus, based on the preaching of Peter[vii]:

1. The Age of Fulfilment has dawned, the "latter days" foretold by the prophets.

2. This has taken place through the birth, life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

3. By virtue of the resurrection, Jesus has been exalted at the right hand of God as Messianic head of the new Israel.

4. The Holy Spirit in the church is the sign of Christ's present power and glory.

5. The Messianic Age will reach its consummation in the return of Christ.

6. An appeal is made for repentance with the offer of forgiveness, the Holy Spirit, and salvation.

Returning to our first quote, one can see where a message without a kerygma will lead us. If the main problem in the world is a lack of love, this means that the issue of human sin is overlooked or denied. The scripture clearly teaches that sin alienates us from God and one another, thus the need for repentance and a changed life under the lordship of Christ. Indeed, if there is no sin problem then Christ's death on the cross is in vain because there is no need for forgiveness. We are left with what H Richard Niebuhr described as the essence of liberal protestant theology:

"A God without wrath brought men without sin into a Kingdom without judgment through the ministrations of a Christ without a Cross."[viii]

When all is said and done, what we see are the old liberal canards dressed up in new clothes, a sentimental and superficial message, which will have the same powerless effect in changing people's lives and transforming society. It is only the true gospel that has the power of God to change people. As Paul writes, "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes..."[ix]

If the core of the message is not the kerygma, we are dealing with another gospel. Paul is clear about those who preach another gospel -- they should be anathematised.

"But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed."[x]

